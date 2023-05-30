Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Brewfest in Highland will close in what's been called "an end of an era."

The self-serve craft beer garden opened nearly eight years ago at 8347 Kennedy Ave. in Highland, near the start of the craft beer boom in Northwest Indiana. The craft beer bar is losing its lease.

"We've got some bittersweet news to share with you all. After an incredible journey filled with laughter, camaraderie and, of course, plenty of beers, Brewfest will be closing its doors on June 17. We found out a few months ago that our landlord had started proceedings to sell the building to another company," Brewfest posted online. "We will have some upcoming news on our plans for the business, as well as our plans to go out with one hell of a bang. Until then, let's raise our glasses high and toast to the memories we've created together. It's been an incredible journey, and we couldn't have done it without you."

The owners are looking to move to the former Mason Jar restaurant location in Lowell in July.

The owners of Munster Froyo on Calumet Avenue launched the craft beer bar with self-serve beer kiosks after seeing them on the "Bar Rescue" show. It was the first in Northwest Indiana to let customers pour their own craft beers without bartenders or servers, but Pour House in downtown Valparaiso has also since opened with the same concept.

Brewfest opened in 2015, as craft beer was exploding in popularity around the Region and nation. Once the province of craft beer bars, brewery taprooms and craft beer festivals, craft beer has since become much more commonplace, sharing space on taps and retail shelves with corporate goliaths like Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors.

The bar on a busy stretch of Kennedy Avenue on Highland's north side stocked beer from a number of local breweries including Burn 'Em, Wildrose and St. John Malt Brothers, as well as big craft breweries including Lagunitas and Founders. Customers pre-paid and got a card they could then use at the self-serve taps. It required people to check in with the cashier to reactivate the card after every two drinks to make sure they didn't overindulge.

Designed to resemble a German beer garden, the 1,100-square-foot craft beer bar sat about 70 people inside on picnic tables and also had an outdoor patio. It initially sponsored the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority's craft beer app, hoping to be a first stop for people visiting Region breweries like 18th Street or New Oberpfalz.

Brewfest also recently has been home to Lucy's BBQ, an authentic Austin, Texas-style barbecue takeout restaurant that offers brisket, ribs, brisket burgers and other barbecue fare either to eat there or to go.