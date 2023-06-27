Lakeshore Public Media will soon host a free, family-friendly event at Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center in Lake Station.

The upcoming Learn with Lakeshore event will focus on early learning and childhood development. It will bring Sesame Street characters, local vendors and more festivities in the Lake County-Parks Department-run learning and play center at 2800 Colorado St. in Lake Station between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 13.

The PNC Foundation, the charitable arm of PNC Bank, is helping to stage the Merrrillville-based public media station's educational event. It will feature the PNC Foundation’s Mobile Learning Adventure, a traveling educational exhibit with interactive activities for children and their parents.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development Carl Kurek said the public media affiliate that airs Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland seeks to educate, inform and inspire the public.

“Lakeshore Public Media is committed to serving all members of our community, and that extends beyond just the programming we broadcast,” he said. “It’s important for our community to know that we offer numerous additional resources, and in this case that means opportunities surrounding hands-on learning to support childhood development. But it is all in an effort to advance our mission to promote life-long learning in the Region.”

For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Learn or Facebook.com/LakeshorePBS.