A new class of Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults was sworn in to serve as legal guardians for the elderly and incapacitated.

Franciscan Health and Lake County Courts partner to provide court-appointed guardians to people who can't represent themselves.

Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou recently swore in Ramona Daniel, Sherri Ervin, Michele Meacham, Bob Overland and Mike Southworth. Roxanne Pluskis also is a member of the new class of six.

“I can’t thank you enough for taking time out of your lives to help people you have no relation to whatsoever,” Ballou said. “The court does appreciate that more than you know.”

The VASIA program has provided elder law and guardianship services in Lake County for the last 22 years. They assist people with major life decisions and matters like health care, finances and living arrangements.

“It has really changed our little corner of the world,” Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent said.

Franciscan Health helps train and supervise the agency for seniors and incapacitated adults. It also raises funds for the program.

“I’ve taken care of my parents when they’ve been ill and it is a very lonely and isolating thing sometimes,” Franciscan Health Foundation Development Director MinDee Richard said. “Please know that there is a wider community supporting this effort.”

People often volunteer for the program for personal reasons. Ervin had to care for family members, including a child with disabilities.

“It is so humbling and it grounds me,” Ervin said.

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/VASIA.