Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

"Hell's Cowboy" Hunter Paine has trained a lot of wrestlers.

Paine runs the Southland Championship Wrestling promotion, which develops new talent at a training center.

When Northwest Indiana attorney Chris Freiberg walked into the gym, Paine told him he wouldn't last a month.

Now a disability lawyer by day and an outspoken heel by night, Freiberg is still wrestling a year later and just won his first title belt in the indie circuit as a member of the stable Punitive Damages. His finishing move is a neckbreaker he calls "The Closing Argument."

"People came up with a lot of suggestions but none were as good as that," he said. "I'm still trying to come up with a move I can call 'Gross Negligence'."

Paine was a skeptic. Freiberg won him over.

"Knowing he was a lawyer, I did not believe he was going to last a month," he said. "But he's still showing up to the training sessions and working harder than anyone a year later. He loves the business. He loves getting physical. He loves getting thrown around by the big guys in the ring."

Paine has never taught professional wrestling to an attorney.

"He's a wrestling fan and he always wanted to do it. He's not as athletically gifted but works harder than most. I've been telling a lot of people about his journey just in conversation. He lost a lot of weight and got in the ring to be a professional wrestler as a gift to himself."

It's such an unusual combination that the person who answered the legal ethics hotline Freiberg called just to ensure that it was kosher thought he was joking. After reassuring her it was legit, he was told it was OK so long as he didn't talk about any real cases in the ring.

Freiberg is a Social Security disability lawyer and former full-time journalist who lives in Dyer and lost more than 140 pounds before chasing his professional wrestling dream.

The Northwest Indiana native helps disabled people across the Midwest secure their Social Security and other government benefits during the day. In the ring he transforms into the villainous heel Warren C. Freiberg III, Esquire, satirizing the legal profession as a brash and arrogant high-roller attorney who has an office on the 77th floor of the Sears Tower. He just won the Southland Championship Wrestling's High Voltage Championship, which is comparable to the NXT title on WWE.

Though still a developmental talent, he's even gotten to wrestle on the main card.

The Lake Central graduate was the son of Warren Freiberg and Libby Collins Freiberg, who were radio hosts on WCGO and WJOB. He went to Indiana University and became a journalist, writing for papers in Alaska and Missouri. He ended up going to study law at Valparaiso University, graduating from law school in 2015 while freelancing for publications like Den of Geek and Realtor.com.

"The weirdest and biggest publication I ever wrote for was Hustler," he said. "I guess you could say that was the height of my journalistic career."

He struggled with weight most of his life, topping out at 407 pounds. He blames it mostly on his diet. He ate unhealthily while working as a reporter, often getting fast food or junk food from gas stations.

"I've always been bigger. When I was an amateur wrestler at Lake Central I was 6-foot-2and 275 pounds," he said. "I just didn't have a healthy relationship with food. It wasn't my parents' fault, but my mom owned a candy shop in the Century Mall and a cookie shop in the Woodmar Mall, so there were always sweets around."

He often ate McDonald's, White Castle and gas-station pizza while in law school and when looking to save money on a journalist's salary. He didn't keep track of his weight but went on a juice fast after learning that he hit 380 pounds at one point. He dropped to 310 pounds but didn't keep the weight off.

"The whole cycle started all over again. I had to keep buying bigger suits and shirts and things like that. I got depressed. I was so big 10 years ago, I would be self-conscious about going out, thinking I was big, fat and ugly."

Then he caught COVID-19 in October 2020, suffering lingering effects for weeks.

"I can't say that I had it worse than anybody, but it was really bad. I was short of breath and had fatigue and brain fog that lasted a month."

It motivated him to go to the doctor for the first time in years.

"I just don't like how the insurance system is set up," he said. "You go and pay $50 and then they bill you $100, saying the insurance will cover it. It's ridiculous, the goofiest system in the world."

He found out he was diabetic, with blood pressure so high that he was at serious risk of a stroke or heart attack.

"For some people, it's just an annoyance. But as a disability attorney, I've seen the worst cases of diabetes, where it leads to neuropathy and amputation and things like that. It just snapped in my head. It's one thing if that happens when you're in your 70s or 80s and your body breaks down. But I was 37 years old at the time and 407 pounds."

The doctor gave him three months to get his weight and health more under control before putting him on medication.

He decided to make some serious changes in life, switching to a diet of veggies and salmon before gradually expanding to more proteins like turkey, chicken and eggs. He gave all his junk food away, cut down significantly on his craft-beer consumption and stuck to a regimented Mediterranean diet, eating a salad for lunch every day and taking his coffee with just oat milk.

His fiance, Tara Hansen, kept him on track and he shrunk to 299 pounds in a year.

"At that point, I was feeling really good for the first time in years, and I started thinking about if there was anything I had missed out on over the years due to my weight," he said. "The one what-if I kept coming back to was professional wrestling, something I've loved since I was a kid, and that was always in the back of my mind. I decided it still wasn't too late to pursue this, even though I was in my late 30s."

He started training under Paine last March and began serving as a manager in Southland in July. It played to his verbal strengths.

"People say my mic skills are great, which really shouldn't be surprising, given the background of my parents and my experiences as a lawyer," he said.

He wrestled his first match in December, often stepping into the square circle in tag-team bouts. He just defeated the wrestler Meat Hooks this past weekend to win his first championship.

"It hasn't really set in. My whole goal initially was not to embarrass myself," he said. "It's something I thought about periodically my entire life. But I was always out of shape or busy with work."

As a kid, he loved the Undertaker, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and other WWE, WCW and ECW wrestlers from the 1990s. A nun at St. Michael's in Schererville tried to dissuade him from his interest, asking why he wasn't into basketball like the other boys and calling his parents to complain that wrestling is too violent.

He's continued to watch WWE and AEW over the years, particularly enjoying the work of Bray Wyatt, MJF and Kevin Owens.

"More often than not, I like the heels more," he said. "They're usually more interesting. Fans hated (WWE Champion) Roman Reigns until he turned heel with the Bloodline."

He started looking for places to train in the Chicago area and found Paine — and literal pain getting knocked around in a high school gym. The training involves cardio, basic ways to run the ropes and how to take bumps, which is industry slang for falling down or convincingly selling an opponent's offensive moves.

It was a challenge for him at first, but he's been learning. Taking bumps well requires an understanding of the moves and what looks good to the audience, such as how to take a punch to make it look forceful.

"At my age and athleticism, I'm not really going to be jumping off the top rope," he said. "I can do a good clothesline. I can do power moves on 200-pound or 220-pound guys. But I'm not going to pick up and slam a 400-pound guy."

With all the training, he's slimmed down to 263 pounds and has never felt better.

He came up with the corporate-attorney character because he knew it would get heat from the crowd.

"Warren C. Freiberg III, Esquire, is a corporate lawyer and multimillionaire. In real life, a lot of my clients are average blue-collar people with limited education. I try to be very relatable and never talk down to my clients. I try to make sure they understand everything in layman's terms. My character is the opposite of that. He's sort of a satire or parody of the greediest, most narcissistic and self-important lawyers who never admit to mistakes, blame everybody else and think they're smarter than everybody."

His character gets booed while wrestling at venues like Steam Hollow Brewing Co. in Manteno, Illinois. In pro wrestling's Manichaeistic dance between good and evil, that's the goal.

"In real life, I help people with medical issues, who no longer work, who don't have much money and who are at risk of becoming homeless. I became a lawyer to help people. My character works in big law, makes tons of money and goes to cocktail parties. He's shady. Think 'Better Call Saul.' One of his clients is a sheikh from the Middle East, who he helps make a ton of money. He just cares about money and the prestige of the profession."

He draws inspiration from heels like MJF, Ted "The Million Dollar Man" DiBiase and IRS. He puts a lot of effort into his promos.

"It's very much about selling the story around the match, the reason to be meeting in the ring," he said. "You don't just want to say 'I'm going to beat you up.' That gets kind of tiring."

Freiberg comes out to the theme song "Dangerous" by Big Data. He dresses like an attorney in the ring, wearing a $25 dress shirt and Under Armour athletics pants that look like dress pants. He tucks his wrestling boots in his pants so they look like dress shoes.

"I get booed like hell," he said. "I really feed off the energy of the live shows. You want a reaction. The last thing you want when you start talking is for it to be dead silent."

He wants to wrestle as long as he can physically and is open to wrestling in other indie promotions. He wants to take it as far as he can, saying it would be a dream come true to end up in a top promotion like AEW, potentially as a silver-tongued manager speaking on behalf of wrestlers whose strong suits are more physical than cerebral.

"I've always been good at public speaking. I never had a fear of it," he said. "I practice promos and can nail a promo."

For now, he's focused on his first title run. None of it would have been possible if he didn't lose the weight and pursue a healthier lifestyle.

"I got a whole lot of support from my fiance. I would not have been able to do this at 400 pounds. At 260 pounds, I am in better shape than I was in high school. I'm feeling a lot better. It gives me confidence. A confluence of factors got me here."

Freiberg wrestles about once a month on Southland cards, which typically take place Saturday nights at the Civic Center in Chebanse, Illinois.

"Anyone who's inspired by his journey is welcome to come train," Paine said. "We're always looking for wrestlers."

Freiberg got his health back on track and is living his dream, Hansen said.

"I am extremely proud of him," she said. "He went to the doctor and lost a lot of weight and has been on a great health journey. COVID might have actually saved his life because it got him to go to a doctor and learn about his health issues.

"I was not a fan of the wrestling at first because I was afraid of him getting hurt, but he's been doing great and I'm really proud. He's come a long way. He wants to keep wrestling as long as he's able to and it makes him happy."

For more information, visit facebook.com/FreibergEsquire or facebook.com/SouthlandChampionshipWrestling.