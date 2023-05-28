Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tom Clark has long been collecting military memorabilia and telling the stories of veterans.

As a longtime Lake Central High School teacher, he spearheaded a decades-long project in which his students researched Lake County veterans killed in Vietnam and other wars.

Now retired from teaching, Clark is carrying on his mission as the curator of the Tri-Town Safety Village Veterans Museum, 1350 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville.

He recently doubled the size of the museum by taking over a neighboring building that was originally supposed to be a fire museum but has remained unused.

He's moved Cold War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Iraq War and Afghanistan memorabilia to the second building; the centerpiece is a massive Sept. 11 diorama created by police Officer Eric Graf, who originally placed it outside his home.

"When I was in Afghanistan in 2006 and 2007, I brought so much stuff home," Clark said. "We found Soviet supplies in caves, like 600 rockets. We destroyed all the rockets but have the storage tubes. We have Russian helmets, propaganda leaflets, prayer rugs and different stuff from the culture."

His daughter's National Guard uniform is on display in the museum in the child-sized replica village that teaches visiting groups of students about public safety, such as how to stay safe around railroads. She's a combat medic who's done two tours of Iraq.

"She missed my class in Lake Central and I wasn't pleased with her excuse, so I gave her detention," he said. "But she got one of the highest test scores ever seen going into the military. I tried to talk her out of it, telling her the military was about killing and war. She told me she was going to be a medic and save people's lives. She ended up loving the military and now is in the Indiana National Guard full-time south of Indianapolis.

The added space has meant more room to display World War I, World War II and Korean War memorabilia in the original museum, which opened in 2018.

"We have so much stuff. It was too crammed in that building. This opens it up."

There was initially talk of expanding the original Veterans Museum building, but it would require a capital campaign to pay for the construction and hasn't yet come to fruition. Clark said he would hope to maybe eventually expand it to five buildings in the Tri-Town Safety Village, dedicating each to a major war.

"I have so so much stuff, just thousands and thousands of letters, like from a boy from Dyer in World War II whose sister was a nurse in the Pacific. She talks about her experiences. We read through those letters at Lake Central. It was fascinating to have a different perspective on the war. What's on display is just the tip of the iceberg. I've got storage units full of stuff. I've accumulated all kinds of things people had in a basement, box or trunk: uniforms, ribbons or medals."

He feels compelled to try to preserve artifacts from soldiers who served in war, such as a leather bomber jacket and Distinguished Flying Cross from a World War II vet from Dyer.

"A lot of this stuff might otherwise end up in a landfill," he said.

He's been collecting military paraphernalia since childhood. His father trained as a pilot during World War II but kept getting sick in high altitudes where it was 30 below zero, so he was stationed as a weather officer in Panama.

"It probably saved his life," Clark said. "All the bomber pilots he trained with were shot down over Germany and killed or captured. Something like 65% of them were shot down. But he survived, so I'm here."

Clark followed his father's footsteps into the military and enlisted, serving as a military policeman in Germany from 1976 to 1979.

"There was a dream sheet of where you want to go and I wrote down Germany, Germany, Germany for the top three spots," he said.

He got the G.I. Bill and went to college, initially wanting to become a cop and then deciding to become a teacher. He considered returning to the service in 1982.

"The job market was pretty bad. I was told it would be three to five years before any teaching jobs would open up. Fortunately, I got hired at Lake Central, where I did student teaching. I always told my students there are pathways in life and hopefully you will choose the right one."

He taught history at Lake Central for decades, recently retiring. But he did a second stint in the military, enlisting again after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"They told me I was too old," he said. "They wouldn't let me join the regular Army. I had to join the National Guard. I had to sign a waiver not to seek retirement."

He thought he would deploy to Iraq and ended up going to Afghanistan.

"It was eye-opening when I first got there. Their attitude was, teachers and computers go together, so they had me doing PowerPoints. I did everything I could to go out in the village. They put me in civil affairs and sent me out in the field."

He served as a sergeant, advising a full-bird colonel who was a dean at Purdue University back home.

"He took me over, since I was a teacher, and said I'm going to pick your brain but don't say a word when we're around officers," he said. "I was pretty impressed that he looked at what I had done and not at my rank."

He was stationed in Jalalabad and Bagram, frequently going outside the wire on missions. He helped deliver care packages to local schools.

"The Indiana National Guard still has it up and running," he said. "Our greatest legacy was Operation Care."

Clark was surprised that he made nearly as much as a soldier as he did as a teacher, after combat pay was added. He found public attitudes toward the military had shifted greatly since he last served in the 1970s.

"I would be walking through O'Hare Airport and people would shake my hand," he said. "We came home to the Dallas airport and thousands of people were lined up and cheering us. It was so totally different than the anti-military attitudes of the 1960s and 1970s."

He also deployed to the Gulf Coast of Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina: "It was like Hiroshima. It was just wiped out."

As a teacher, he started having his students research local veterans who were killed in action in 1986. They eventually tracked down 261 soldiers from Lake County who were killed in Vietnam. Lake suffered the most deaths of all of Indiana's 92 counties during that war.

"We would sit down with the families at their kitchen tables and they would laugh and cry with us," he said. "It was like therapy for the parents. They said talking about him make it seem like he was alive again."

They used the information they gathered in the research project for a veterans memorial at Stoney Run County Park near Hebron.

"I wanted my students to do more than read history," he said. "I wanted them writing it and recording it. I wanted them to do something with history. It wanted them to see history from a different perspective than what you read in a book."

After 40 years of teaching, he misses the classroom but sees the museum as a continuation of his mission.

"The museum has been great. I've been telling stories about history to Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and different classes. You have to talk differently to some of the younger students than you would to high school kids. They're interested in different things."

The Veterans Museum is taking any donations of military memorabilia, such as photographs or citations.

"We want this to be an archive of anything historical relating to the military," he said. "Displaying this stuff gives people the chance to see the actual history."

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information, call 219-865-9600 or visit safetyvillage.us.