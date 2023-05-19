Police using guns, clubs and tear gas wade into marching strikers May 30, 1937, outside the Republic Steel plant in Chicago, one of the violent clashes that marked the early days of labor union organizations.
Associated Press
The Rev. Tim Yeager (background in gray jacket) leads a group singing the union song "Solidarity" during a rally in 2013 at the monument honoring 10 steelworkers killed by police during a Memorial Day 1937 strike. The sculpture is at 117th Street and Avenue O in Chicago.
Jim Bis, file, The Times
Police clash with strikers May 30, 1937, outside the Republic Steel plant in Chicago. Ten people were killed in what has become known as the Memorial Day Massacre.
Provided
Union workers at the anniversary commemoration in 2013 of the Memorial Day Massacre at Republic Steel.
Blood ran on the prairie on a fateful day 86 years ago that's still solemnly observed.
Striking steelworkers were clubbed, gassed and shot dead while marching to the Republic Steel Mill on Chicago's Southeast Side, just across the state line, in what became forever known as the Memorial Day Massacre.
Every year, steelworkers from Northwest Indiana and retired steelworkers from the long-shuttered mills on Chicago's far South Side gather to commemorate the dead. They march in remembrance of the 10 steelworkers who were killed May 30, 1937, fighting for their rights, a better life and a safer workplace.
The Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees will host a commemoration at 2 p.m. Saturday at the former union hall, 11931 S. Avenue O in Chicago. Doors open at 1 p.m.
George Milkowski, a retired Chicago Public Schools teacher and former steelworker, said it was a "seminal event in U.S. labor history."
Ten workers — three were from East Chicago — became martyrs for the labor movement after an unexpected eruption of violence. Workers were unionizing to fight low pay, long hours, little time off and the often-dangerous working conditions that plagued the early days of the American steel industry.
Sam Popovich, Earl Handley, Lee Tisdale, Leo Francisco, Kenneth Reed, Otis Jones, Joseph Rothmund, Alfred Causey, Anthony Tagliori and Hilding Anderson died while picketing outside the mill.
The ceremony will take place a few feet from the site of the massacre of the union workers who were peacefully protesting, said Beatrice Lumpkin, a 104-year-old member of SOAR and the wife of Frank Lumpkin, a deceased steelworkers leader.
“Our martyrs did not die in vain,” she said. "Since 1937, millions have won union contracts that have raised wages, guaranteed health care and won respect. But today, millions more want a union contract. The federal minimum wage is still only $7.25 an hour."
More than a hundred workers were injured in what historian John F. Hogan described as "one of the American labor war's most savage and bewildering skirmishes" in his book "The 1937 Chicago Steel Strike: Blood on the Prairie."
The workers were unarmed, although some accounts said they threw rocks at the police and armed guards. A coroner's jury ruled the deaths to be justifiable homicide despite photos and videos of police clubbing and shooting at fleeing workers and beating workers who were lying on the ground.
"They were negotiating and picketing the company, trying to get a new contract," said SOAR Local 7-319 President Bill Alexander. "Ten were killed and 140 were injured by the Chicago police, and you rarely see it in history books. It should be taught in schools. It's taught on the Southeast Side but should be taught throughout the schools throughout the country. It was a terrible loss of life."
The Steel Workers Organizing Committee organized the strike against Republic Steel and other "little" steel companies just after U.S. Steel, the world's first billion-dollar company, finally agreed to a contract that steelworkers were hopeful would end up being a rising tide that lifted all boats.
They picketed outside the plant near the Grand Calumet River. About 260 police officers were dispatched to the gates of the mill to ensure that it could continue to operate with scab labor.
They opened fire on the crowd when it marched toward the mill after being warned to disperse. Workers said they were threatened with unprovoked violence, including to put a club with a meat hook at the end through a worker's skull.
Steelworkers all over the country remember the Memorial Day Massacre, SOAR Vice President Scott Marshall said.
"Blood was spilled," he said. "It was horrible. It was a peaceful march. Children were involved. They came out to support the strikers. One of the people injured was a 6-year-old boy who was shot in the leg."
Bagpipers will perform a dirge for the dead Saturday afternoon. Attendees will hear from several speakers, including United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap, Chicago Federation of Labor Secretary-Treasurer Don V. Villar and new 10th Ward Alderman Peter Chico, who just succeeded Susan Sadlowski Garza.
There will be food, leaflets, a documentary screening and a procession to the memorial honoring the dead at 117th Street and Avenue O, where roses will be placed.
"This is a pivotal moment for the labor movement," Marshall said. "You can hear about what happened, why it changed the labor movement and how it sparked all kinds of organizing after that."
The fight for labor rights goes on, Lumpkin said.
"In honoring our martyrs, we are also fighting to regain lost labor rights and go further," she said. "The PRO Act, Protect the Right to Organize Act, guarantees a union contract by the end of the year – by arbitration, if need be. President Biden has promised to sign the PRO Act when it reaches his desk."
The commemoration, which is free and open to the public, is expected to last until 4 p.m.
