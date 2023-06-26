Merrillville resident Robert Deliget was serving as a soldier in the U.S. Army in Germany when he got a chance to see President John K. Kennedy just before he gave one of his most famous speeches.
Sunday marked the 60th anniversary of when Deliget photographed JFK at a military base in Hanau, Germany just a day before he delivered his "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech.
"I was lucky I was there to see something like that," Deliget said. "Everybody liked Kennedy. He was our president. He was six or seven feet away."
The Region native who grew up in East Chicago and Griffith enlisted in the Army with a few friends during the peak of the Cold War.
"We went in right after high school. There still was the draft," he said. "The Korean War was over but they kept the draft. A lot of guys went in after high school."
He was dispatched to Germany, where he was stationed between December 1960 through June 1963.
"It was nice being in Germany," he said. "It was beautiful. We'd get on a bus on Sundays and visit different towns. We went to England, Denmark and Paris."
He served as a light vehicle driver in the country after it was rebuilt following the devastation of World War II. He had to drive officers around to different posts and go out on maneuvers when they would camp out in the field for a few days while training as a unit.
"We had the weekends off," he said. "I had heard Germany was the best place to be in the service. It has the castle on the river, beer gardens, bratwurst, the fairy castle and small villages. It was all beautiful."
While he enjoyed his downtime, the mood was often tense.
"We had alerts to get ready. There would be war maneuvers and stuff like that," he said. "Everybody was afraid of another war with Russia. We were on the border and didn't know what was going to happen."
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
He learned long in advance Kennedy would be visiting the base.
"We spent weeks getting ready," he said. "Everything had to be spit and polish. We had to get the vehicles clean and everything ready to go for the parade. It was a big deal. He was the president of the United States. He was the commander-in-chief. We were excited he was coming there.
Soldiers and military brass congregated as Kennedy passed by in a procession on June 25, 1963. He visited the post for a few hours, meeting with generals before moving on to Berlin.
"There was a lot of Army personnel there," he said.
The next day, Kennedy gave a speech to an estimated crowd of about 120,000 on the steps of Rathaus Schöneberg, proclaiming that "all free men, whoever they may live, are citizens of Berlin." His address rallied West Berliners 22 months after the Berlin Wall was erected and took a hardline stance against the Soviet Union at a time when it was seeking to expand its sphere of influence and engaged in a nuclear arms race with the United States.
"It was broadcast all over," Deliget said. "It was good to see him there. This was after the Berlin Crisis and the Cuban Missile Crisis."
Less than five months later, assassin Lee Harvey Oswald killed Kennedy, the first Catholic president and youngest president ever elected.
Deliget was discharged from the Army when his enlistment ended and returned home to Northwest Indiana.
He recalled later when he was living in Valparaiso he had the undeveloped film in an Army footlocker. He wasn't sure what to expect but was pleased with how the film turned out.
It showed Kennedy riding in the same car he did when he was killed in Dallas.
"It was the same Continental limousine he was assassinated in," he said. "He rode in there with two generals for the parade."
Deliget knew the parade route. He was lined up on it and ready to shoot the passing president with a black-and-white Kodak camera.
"It was just nice seeing the president," he said.
After he was discharged shortly after the experience, he was back home working for Inland Steel in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood when Kennedy was killed.
"The news came out the president was shot. I felt bad," he said. "I didn't get the film developed until later. It's history. I knew I'd never see anything like that again."
Deliget, who went on to become a bailiff for the Lake County courts, can't believe 60 years has passed since his close brush with a president.
"Time goes by so fast," he said. "It's history that I remember and got to see first-hand."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Maple + Bacon, deli and Divalicious Desserts Bakery & Cafe opening
Open
The legendary late entertainment impresario W.F. "Bill" Wellman, who founded the Bridge VU Theater in Valparaiso and helped launch the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville, used to take regular strolls through downtown Valparaiso.
He often passed by the downtown restaurant Radius and chatted with its owner, the chef Chris Pavlou. He told Pavlou, a longtime friend, that Valparaiso really needed another good breakfast place.
Pavlou, a Chefs of Steel winner who's president and CEO of the Pavlou Restaurant Corp., set out to make it happen.
So he launched his latest venture, Maple + Bacon.
"I wanted to make his dream come true," Pavlou said of Wellman.
The breakfast and brunch restaurant at 210 S. Aberdeen Drive in Valpo specializes in modern, creative cuisine and also has a coffee lounge for quick to-go bites, caffeine and lounging.
As the name implies, Maple + Bacon often blends sweet and savory on a menu that includes avocado toast, chicken and Belgian waffles, breakfast tacos, chorizo biscuits and gravy with cheddar jalapeno biscuits, and a Nashville hot chicken benedict. It has two different types of maple syrup, including blueberry maple syrup, and Billion $ Bacon, which is candied, drizzled with maple syrup and only costs $12, or $15 if you want candied pecans with it.
"I don't want to say it's upscale but it's unique and modern with different flavors for every tastebud," Pavlou said. "We bread our chicken in-house. We make our biscuits homemade. Everything is great."
Pavlou has owned 18 different restaurants over the years and currently owns five. He owns Radius, Sandwich City and Pav's Place and co-owned Tommy B's Clubhouse, The Aberdeen Inn and The Abbey.
He describes Maple + Bacon as Radius with a breakfast menu. It has some of the same Bloody Marys that have garnered Radius accolades and a significant amount of attention on social media. It has an innovative menu that includes French toast stuffed with strawberries and mascarpone cheese and a biscuit sandwich with fried chicken topped with grape compote and hot honey.
People can order eggs their way or build their own omelets.
"All my restaurants have different concepts," Pavlou said. "I love the challenge and I love creating something new."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
He said such an eatery is needed on the south side of town south of U.S. 30 because it's underserved by restaurants.
"The residents of Valpo are great. They're great customers," he said. "It's a good opportunity for the residents of Aberdeen and neighboring subdivisions, as well as of other cities and towns. People need to eat good food with good quality. That's what I based all my restaurants on: great food, great service and great atmosphere."
The restaurant seats about 140 people and has three outdoor patios. It has a coffee lounge where people can grab coffee, espresso drinks, smoothies, pastries, muffins, scones and cookies. It's grab-and-go, but people also are invited to lounge.
"People can come in and sit down and relax or get some work done on the computer," Pavlou said.
Maple + Bacon has a special house blend that uses beans imported from Guatemala and Costa Rica. It has a Brownie Batter Nitro Cold Brew with cold foam and chocolate drizzle. It will soon offer locally roasted coffee from Fluid, including bags of beans for sale.
The restaurant has an extensive cocktail menu for brunch that includes elaborate Bloody Marys, mimosas, Blueberry Pancake Mules, an espresso martini and a Fruity Pebble cocktail with whipped cream, vodka, raspberry liquor and a sprinkling of crunchy Fruity Pebbles. For golfers, it has a Dirty Bird Arnold Palmer with housemade lemonade and tea spiked with Grey Goose.
"My bartender Priscilla experimented with different kinds of drinks, knowing what I was looking for," he said. "I have a very creative barista who also came up with top-notch drinks. I came up with what I wanted to be on the menu. We all came up with something different to create a destination. It's a great breakfast place. I'm Greek. I like to feed my people."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Lunch options include a Smashburger on brioche toast and an avocado spicy BLT. He also has his beloved chicken salad from his first restaurant that features white meat, almonds, cranberries, celery and special seasoning. It's served as a sandwich in a croissant with arugula.
Pavlou said he would tinker with the menu based on what customers like.
"It's a lot of food. It's something different. You're not going to be disappointed," he said. "It's a fun atmosphere with great food. If you come into my house, I'm good to feed you and make you feel good. I love what I do. I love what I make."
The restaurant employs about 25 to 30 people.
"I care about my people. I care about my employees," he said. "We have a great staff and give great service."
He did extensive renovations to the space.
"It's modern, cozy and exciting," he said.
Maple + Bacon has a meeting room for private sections, such as meetings, bridal showers and birthday parties. It can be rented out for special events after-hours.
The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 219-242-8738, visit
mapleandbacon.com or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
A new deli will soon be slicing up meats in Whiting.
Buzzin BBQ at 1423 119th St. has been chafing at the seams and was looking for a larger kitchen space.
It obtained the old Whiting Cantina and Cafe space at 1320 119th St. in Whiting, owner Antonio Cisneros said.
"We'll have more space in the commercial kitchen for smoking. They have a huge kitchen, which will help us here with the barbecue," he said. "We'll have a second storefront so we thought about opening something that would generate revenue. We were thinking of what Whiting needs."
They settled on the idea of a deli that will sell cold cuts, sandwiches and soups. It emerged from a St. Patrick's Day special in which they offered corned beef and pastrami.
"It was a hit," Cisneros said. "People kept asking for it. We just didn't have room. But with more smokers over there we can make the barbecue and sandwiches."
The menu is still being worked out. It will definitely have pastrami and barbecue, as well as cured meats like prosciutto and capicola that people will be able to enjoy in sandwiches and get freshly sliced to take home by the half pound or pound.
It will help Buzzin BBQ keep up with demand. It often sells out for the day.
"I'll be able to do more briskets," he said. "Summer's here and people are asking for more food. We'll be able to do more ribs and more pork belly. That's been a hit. We just need more space and bigger smokers to keep up with the volume."
It also will help with catering.
"I get phone calls at night where they ask for barbecue tomorrow morning. We currently can't do that," he said. "We'll be able to accommodate more catering within a reasonable period, 48 hours or so."
The deli will be open Monday through Saturday. Cisneros is hoping two have it open two months from now.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Divalicious Desserts Bakery & Cafe is serving up something sweet in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.
The bakery and cafe at 4144 Broadway serves a variety of desserts like cheesecakes, cakes, cupcakes and banana pudding. Shant-e Wilson, the head chef, won a cupcake wars contest at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen with her banana pudding cupcake, which then-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson served at a dinner at the Genesis Center.
She and Angela Wilson are chefs at the restaurant, which is owned by Sherman Wilson and Shawn Wilson.
Popular desserts include peach cobbler, banana pudding, German chocolate cake and cheesecakes.
"The cheesecakes are very popular," Shant-e Wilson said. "It's not a set menu. It changes day-to-day. I put out popular items and throw out there what I want."
She gets some of her ideas from social media and is constantly looking to see what chefs are doing elsewhere and what food items are popular.
"It can be based on requests we get," she said. "People tell us they'd like to see this dish. We see what response we get from customers, and that helps decide what we serve in the restaurant."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
The restaurant also offers a food menu that includes items like shrimp and grits, fish, spaghetti and soul food dinners. It includes unique items like soul food eggrolls stuffed with smoked turkey, collard greens, yams and mac and cheese.
"I'm creative with my food," she said. "It's food that tastes good together."
She's always loved cooking.
"People enjoy my dishes and everything I bake," she said. "People said I should open a restaurant. I wanted to incorporate baking and cooking so it would be a one-stop shop."
They picked a spot in Glen Park that used to be a church and then an insurance office. They did extensive renovations.
"It's a central location close by the university," she said. "It's somewhere people can go during their lunch break. It's on Broadway, the main street. It's convenient to get to from the highway."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
It's a to-go restaurant but they're looking to add outdoor seating in the future.
"If you love homecooked meals and homestyle desserts, this is the place," she said. "We believe in giving our customers the absolute best food and customer service. We want to help build the community and see the community grow with us."
Divalicious Desserts Bakery & Cafe has a private dining room and will do catering for up to 100 people with at least two weeks' notice.
For more information, call 219-239-2698 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Pierogi stand, Brown Skin Coffee and Alpha Family Resale opening; Ixxa and Dan's Pierogies updating
