NiSource has sold a minority stake NIPSCO for $2.15 billion and will retain control of the utility that has long powered Northwest Indiana.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners is buying a 19.9% non-controlling equity interest and pledged an additional $250 million to ongoing capital requirements.

"We're pleased to reach this agreement at a compelling valuation following a robust and competitive process and are confident that Blackstone is the right partner for NIPSCO and NiSource going forward, given its global footprint and deep infrastructure experience, including in renewable development and procurement. With this transaction, our commitment to Indiana remains unchanged, and we will be able to drive further sustainable growth for our stakeholders. This financing transaction will have no impact on NIPSCO's current strategic direction or on our commitment to our gas and electric customers in Indiana," said NiSource president and CEO Lloyd Yates.

Blackstone Infrastructure invests capital in large-scale infrastructure assets, including in the utility, water, waste, transportation, digital and energy transition sectors. It pursues a buy-and-hold approach, aiming to create value for its investors.

The firm says this investment will help fund NIPSCO's energy transition, decarbonization and electric grid reinforcement projects.

"This agreement underscores Blackstone's commitment to decarbonization to create value for our investors and our desire to help facilitate the reindustrialization of the Midwest," said Sean Klimczak, global head of infrastructure for Blackstone. "Our belief in Indiana remains steadfast and we are excited to partner with NiSource and NIPSCO, one of the fastest growing utilities in the country, to support the vital role that NIPSCO plays in communities across Northern Indiana."

NIPSCO will use the funds for its capital needs. The gas and electric utility has been transitioning from coal-fired electricity like at the Michigan City Generating Station and the Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield to renewables like wind and solar. It aims to go from 75% coal generation in 2018 to 0% by 2028.

It's looking to invest $3.5 billion in electric generation transition as it replaces coal-fired plants in coming years.

"This partnership with Blackstone is a reflection of NIPSCO's potential as an industry leader as we continue to meet the increasing and evolving needs of our gas and electric customers across Northern Indiana," NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Hooper said. "Once completed, this transaction will also strengthen our ability to invest in major renewable generation projects and make capital enhancements to existing electric and gas infrastructure to add resiliency to our system. We will be better positioned than ever to provide safe, reliable and diverse sources of energy to our customers and support the future growth and development of the communities we are privileged to serve."

The deal implies NIPSCO has an equity value of $10.8 billion and an enterprise value of $14.3 billion. NiSource will maintain an 80.1% stake in NIPSCO and control over the utility that serves 1.3 million customers in Northern Indiana.

"We are excited to invest behind NIPSCO, which is leading the transformation of energy infrastructure in the U.S., advancing new, cleaner technologies and building increasingly advanced systems to meet customer needs," Blackstone Infrastructure Senior Managing Director Sebastien Sherman said. "They are at the forefront of the transition to low-cost renewable energy and have one of the nation's fastest decarbonization plans."

The deal is supposed to end by the end of the year.