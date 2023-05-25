Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It's National Emergency Medical Services Week, a 50-year-old annual observance honoring first responders.

Northwest Health has been marking the week, the theme of which is “Where Emergency Care Begins” this year. It's thanking EMTs for the work they've done to save lives.

“Northwest Health appreciates the meticulous planning, coordination, education, and training required by EMS teams to respond to critical incidents at a moment’s notice. These men and women are always ready to serve and we entrust the lives of our families, friends and neighbors to their care,” said Northwest Healath CEO Ashley Dickinson.

The week honors the emergency medical professionals who are the first to arrive in an emergency, whether working for an ambulance service, fire department, police agency or hospital. They include paramedics, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders, dispatchers and emergency medical physicians.

Dickinson said first responders work in tandem with local hospitals to save hundreds of lives a year.

"The vast majority of EMS services are still rendered in response to emergency medical situations, such as heart attacks, strokes and auto accidents," she said. "The level of care that EMS can provide during transport to a hospital has increased dramatically over the past decade, reducing the loss of brain and heart function, and saving lives that may have once been lost during transport."

People having a potentially life-threatening medical emergency are encouraged to call 911 instead of trying to take themselves to the hospital. They should wait for EMTs if they're suffering severe chest or upper abdominal pain, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, dizziness, vision changes, confusion, bleeding that won't stop, coughing up blood or vomiting blood.

"I’ve had the privilege to work first-hand with many of the EMS crews who serve Northwest Indiana, especially those on our EMS team at Northwest Health. I can personally attest to the dedication and skills of these individuals. Our community is safer because of them,” Dickinson said.