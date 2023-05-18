Northwest Medical Group recently added a new hematology and oncology nurse practitioner

Jennifer Aversano, a family nurse practitioner who takes a special interest in cancer care, joined the network of doctor's offices across Northwest Indiana.

Aversano is now practicing at the office of Drs. Tareq Braik and Mary Klein at Northwest Health–Hematology & Oncology in the Medical Plaza next to the Northwest Health–Porter Hospital at 85 E. U.S. Highway 6 in Valparaiso.

Aversano earned a bachelor's degree of science in nursing and a master's degree in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove.

"As an advanced practice nurse, she provides assessment and treatment for benign and malignant blood disorders, as well as for lung, breast, gastrointestinal and head and neck cancers," Northwest Health said in a press release.

Northwest Health operates hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox, offering the public more than 60 access points that include urgent care centers, an ambulance service and outpatient surgery centers. It employs more than 3,000 people and worked with 700 physicians across the Calumet Region.

Alversano, Braik and Klein and now welcoming patients and accepting most insurance plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid.