HOBART — The Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame on Monday welcomed new members whose careers and businesses have touched the lives of most Region residents and of many others across the country and around the world.

From the food people eat to the sports they watch, from the bridges drivers cross to the airports and hotels used by travelers, Chester Inc., Rich Pellar of Crown Corr, Jeff Good of Good Hospitality Services, Rick Urschel of Urschel Laboratories and Jeanne Robbins of Munster Steel Co. have each made contributions to the economy and community of Northwest Indiana and well beyond.

The Hall of Fame, administered by The Times Media Co. and its In Business magazine, also honored the late Karen Lauerman, longtime CEO of the Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance and one of the area’s key economic development leaders for a generation.

Times Media Co. President Thomas Schager introduced the inductees, who were also featured in video presentations, during a mid-day ceremony that filled a banquet room at Avalon Manor and included an appearance by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The 2023 class of the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame includes:

Chester Inc., Enterprise of the Year

Long before he became the biggest name in popcorn, Orville Redenbacher and his business partner Charles Bowman bought George F. Chester & Son Seed Company in Porter County. In 1947, they went on to found Chester Hybrids, experimenting with thousands of different popcorn strains and revolutionizing the way popcorn was sold and snacked on.

Chester Hybrids evolved into Chester Inc., which grew into a diversified agricultural services company that's still going strong 76 years later. The Valparaiso-based company now owned by the Peuquet family provides farmers with grain bins and irrigation systems and other agricultural infrastructure and services.

Since 1987, Chester Inc. has also been active in commercial construction, offering clients design/build/finance services, with a specialty in veterinary clinics.

Jeanne Robbins

A trip through Chicago will almost certainly put you on or near something with steel elements fabricated at Munster Steel Co. The 66-year-old business, now based in Hammond, has been providing steel for buildings and bridges for three generations.

Its current leader, Jeanne Robbins, has been with the company 31 years. She grew up in Munster and graduated from Indiana University before starting with Munster Steel as an estimator and project manager. She worked in several positions on er way to her current role as president, succeeding her father, Ronald O. Robbins, who had succeeded his father, the company’s founder, O.C. Robbins.

Richard Pellar

Construction work by Gary-based Crown Corr is responsible for sports stadiums, hospitals, museums and airports across the country. Its CEO, Rich Pellar, leads a company that’s helped build notable structures like SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

Pellar's father Joe, an ironworker, started the company in 1960 in the basement of their house in Highland. Rich Pellar now travels the country finding new projects, currently including a new Ohio State University hospital in Columbus and a new Indiana University hospital in Indianapolis.

Rick Urschel

Chances are that foods you eat every day have been touched by a machine from Urschel Laboratories, an international leader in industrial food-cutting technology. President and CEO Rick Urschel leads a company founded in 1910 by his great-grandfather, William E. Urschel.

Rick Urschel joined the company after graduating from Purdue University. He has led it through the transition to an employee stock ownership plan and a move of its manufacturing facility to Chesterton.

Urschel has been active in various nonprofit endeavors, including the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club and Valparaiso Community Schools Foundation.

Jeff Good

Good Hospitality Services has built well over 100 hotels and operates a variety from Michigan to Florida. Its president and managing partner, Jeff Good, also a former Porter County commissioner, has been working in the hospitality industry for 37 years, striking out on his own in 1994 by founding Good Hospitality Services.

He started out building Super 8 motels, then Best Western hotels, Comfort Inns, Holiday Inns and then Hampton Inns and Home2 Suites. Good Hospitality Services now builds Hilton and Marriott hotels and is still based in Valparaiso, where it was founded.

Karen Lauerman

Karen Lauerman was one of Northwest Indiana's strongest boosters and a driving force in its economic development, bringing millions of dollars in investment to the Calumet Region through her tireless advocacy and deal-making skill as president and CEO of the Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance.

The lifelong Region resident was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and Purdue University. Her career in communications and economic development included time at the Northwest Indiana Forum as well as the Economic Alliance, and she worked closely with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and other organizations in attracting businesses to Lake County. Lauerman also served on the boards of a variety of non-profits, including South Shore Arts, the Crossroads Regional Chamber, Lake County Advancement Committee and the Citizens Advisory Panel for NIPSCO.

Upon her death late last year, she was remembered as a tireless champion of progress in Northwest Indiana.