The Ports of Indiana has named two new directors of its southern ports along the Ohio River.

The Indianapolis-based ports authority, which runs the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan, appointed new directors to oversee its Jeffersonville and Mount Vernon ports, which focus more on barge traffic.

George Ott was promoted to port director of the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville, where he had been serving as operations manager since 2019 and interim leader since Jeff Miles retired in July. He has more than 17 years of experience in operations, facility management and maintenance, mostly at the port just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Agribusiness manager Jason May was named Port of Indiana-Mount Vernon director after serving as interim director there since February. He replaced previous director Ben Weithman, who resigned in October.

May has 25 years of experience in logistics, business development and operations. He's spent eight years with Consolidated Terminals & Logistics Co. managing the Mount Vernon port’s general cargo terminal.

“Sometimes you don’t need to look far to find talented leaders with exceptional knowledge of our ports,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “We often face difficult decisions at our ports, but this wasn’t among them. It’s a privilege for me to name George and Jason as port directors. In recent months, we’ve challenged George to expand his role and he not only embraced the opportunity but excelled. Likewise, Jason has demonstrated strong leadership and accountability in a consulting role at Mount Vernon. Both George and Jason have developed excellent relationships with port customers, and their past work experiences make them ideally suited for these roles.”

Ott previously worked at Legacy SCS and GE Appliances Distribution Center at the Jeffersonville port. The Lincoln Technical Institute graduate also worked in similar roles at Southern Indiana Plastics and Beach Mold & Tool.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to become port director and to build on our organization’s success,” Ott said. “We’ve got a great customer-focused team at Ports of Indiana and it’s exciting to see the new projects and business opportunities coming to the port right now. We’ve got world-class companies at this port and we want to grow our business by helping our customers grow their business.”

May previously served as a leader with Consolidated Grain & Barge at the Mount Vernon port in Southwest Indiana. He's also worked as a terminal manager at CTLC, a facility manager at Cargill, a grain operations manager at Superior Ag Cooperative and a business development and operations manager at Bulk Storage Building Solutions.

“I feel like this is the perfect culmination of my career,” May said. “It’s a tremendous honor to be part of the Ports of Indiana team that I’ve had the privilege to work with so often through the years, and I am eager to be in a role that is focused on collaborating with our customers to develop long-term partnerships that will drive business growth for southern Indiana.”