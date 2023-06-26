The public can weigh in at an upcoming public hearing on a proposed Indiana American Water rate hike that would raise the water utility's annual revenue by 31%.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, the state agency representing consumer interests, also continues to solicit public feedback on the proposal to charge higher water bills.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a public field hearing at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center – Roma K. Ivey Community Room at 220 W. 5th Ave. in downtown Gary.

People can provide public testimony at the hearings speaking directly to the commission while on the record. No final decisions will be made about the pending case.

Indiana American, a subsidiary of New Jersey-based American Water Co., is seeking to increase its annual operating revenue by 31% to $86.7 million. The utility wants to raise rates for its 328,000 customers in 50 Indiana communities in three phases in January 2024, April 2024 and April 2025. The exact increases would vary by location.

The added revenue would fund infrastructure investments, such as water main replacements and relocations, new meters and hydrants and a chlorine conversion for its Northwest Indiana operations. It also would bankroll new treatment plants, a new storage tank, customer lead service line replacements and security measures across the Hoosier State.

Indiana American also wants to create a ratepayer-funded low-income assistance program that would give discounts to needy customers. It seeks to include the first 1,500 gallons in the monthly customer service charge before the monthly volumetric rates take effect.

Many interested parties already have already weighed in, including Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel and the municipalities of Crown Point and Schererville.

Members of the public can submit written comments for the official care record by visiting www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, emailing uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov or mailing letters to Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

All comments must be submitted by July 14. For more information, call 1-888-441-2494.