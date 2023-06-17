The years-long push to create a Calumet Heritage Area that would raise the Region's profile nationally is gaining momentum.
The Calumet Heritage Partnership, One Region and the Field Museum have been spearheading a push to get the bistate Calumet Region federal recognition as a National Heritage Area. The designation would boost the Region's stature, help highlight its unique assets, draw visitors, improve placemaking, strengthen residents' sense of connection to their home, and attract new residents and businesses.
Backers say the designation would be hugely beneficial to marketing and could result in a surge in visitation similar to what the Indiana Dunes experienced when it was upgraded from a national lakeshore to a national park, which caused visits to jump 30% in the first full year after the name change.
Calumet Heritage Partnership board Chairman Gary Johnson and Field Museum Chicago Region program Director Mark Bouman just led a tour of local leaders to various Region sites, including the Seidner Dune and Swale in Hammond, the Pullman National Historic Park and the Field Museum's Calumet Voices/National Stories Exhibit in Chicago.
"The Calumet Region landscape is naturally diverse and way more than you would think in the middle of the Midwest," Bouman said. "It's where the prairie, forest, boreal forest and other habitats come together in a compelling way. Industry sparked a labor response and people came from around the world.
"It spans two states, six counties and 75 municipalities. It has a lot to say about what's great about the country and the challenges the country faces and the question of how do we make it better."
The Calumet Heritage Partnership is defining the Region after the watersheds of the Calumet River system, which spans Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana; and Chicago's far South Side and south suburbs in Illinois. In Illinois, it extends from Jackson Park to south of Crete.
"We're open for discussion along the way," Bouman said. "It's voluntary. No one's going to draw a line in the sand and say you're on the wrong side of it."
It's truly a bistate area, Bouman said. When you drive from Hammond to Calumet City, for instance, it's hard to tell the difference. The houses are the same, the architecture the same, the industries the same, and the demographics have historically been very similar.
"On a clear day, we can see the Indian Dunes and the steel mills from the museum campus," Field Museum President/CEO Julian Siggers said. "Already, 10% of our members are from Indiana."
A big issue will be establishing gateways to create a sense of place. Organizers hope to work with visitors centers, museums, libraries and other cultural institutions to help demarcate the Calumet Heritage Area so visitors know where they are when they're there and where they can visit nearby.
They hope to work with places like the Ford Education Center in Big Marsh, South Shore Arts, the Crown Point Community Library, the Southeast Chicago Historical Society, the Porter County Museum, the Blue Island Historical Society and Visit Michigan City LaPorte.
"How do I know when I'm there?" Bouman said. "Signage and wayfinding will be complicated."
The United States has 62 National Heritage Areas in which "natural, cultural and historic resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally important landscape." There are none in Indiana and three in Illinois: the Abraham Lincoln in Springfield, the Illinois and Michigan Canal, and the Bronzeville-Black Metropolis on Chicago's South Side.
"It's high time for Indiana to get on board with this," Johnson said.
The National Park Service administers National Heritage Areas in conjunction with local organizations. The goal is to have a Calumet Heritage Area bookended by two National Park Service sites: Indiana Dunes National Park to the east and Pullman National Historical Park to the west.
It would take an act of Congress to create it, and the hope is that it could happen as soon as this year. Organizers said they have the support of the congressional delegations of Indiana and Illinois and have been working to familiarize new additions with the initiative to ensure their comfort so there's unanimity.
Congress voted to add seven National Heritage Areas last year, including Bronzeville. The legislation passed the U.S. Senate unanimously and the House of Representatives with wide bipartisan support.
The Calumet Heritage Area has been in operation for a decade. It's been led by the Calumet Heritage Partnership and other grassroots organizations that have been conducting annual Calumet Heritage Conferences since 2001.
Organizers say the Region is "a place of nationally significant natural, industrial, labor and cultural heritage assets." They tout its biodiversity, heavy industry, ethnic cultures and place as a crucible for the working class.
They've rescued artifacts from Acme Steel, advanced a pollinator program for migrating Monarch butterflies, created a list of endangered buildings like North Gleason Park, and hosted such tours as midcentury-modern architecture in East Chicago. They helped create an Underground Railroad exhibit on the Calumet River in Chicago and is working to expand it through Northwest Indiana to create a Chicago-to-Detroit heritage corridor.
They put out marketing materials, including brochures, and helped develop the exhibit about the Calumet Region's cultural and history that's on display at the Field Museum.
"All these things add up," Bouman said. "We wanted a one-stop shop for exhibits about the social, economic and ecological impacts of the Region. It's made huge contributions to the nation."
They envision a National Heritage Area similar to Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area in an urbanized, industrial area in and around Pittsburgh. It had an estimated economic impact of $92 million in 2020, creating 922 jobs.
"Rivers of Steel is the closest analog," Johnson said. "It's not contiguous. It's a very, very successful area."
National Heritage Areas are cost-effective, matching every federal dollar spent with $5.50 in public and private financing. The National Heritage Partnership got $20.9 million in federal funding in 2020, leveraging $88.5 million in cash and in-kind support for projects and programs, according to a National Park Service Economic Impact Study.
"It's a public-private partnership, not bureaucracy," Johnson said. "A bunch of people have gotten together and figured out how to do things and fund it with support from the National Park Service."
National Heritage Areas are estimated to have contributed $12.9 billion to the economy in 2013, creating 148,000 jobs. Most of the economic benefit comes from tourism.
"Indiana Dunes tourism contributes $150 million in tax revenue and supports 6,000 jobs in Porter County. It was greatly enhanced by the change in status to a national park," Johnson said. "Our impact would be maximized by a national designation. It has important marketing potential."
The group completed a feasibility study and a management plan after soliciting public feedback, including from local tourism agencies.
National Heritage Areas typically get about $150,000 worth of federal funding, Johnson said. Congress would not have to approve any additional money to make the designation because it would just come out of the National Park Service's budget.
"We already have a functioning Heritage Area," he said. "The next step would just be that it takes an act of Congress, literally. There needs to be legislation in the House and Senate."
Sen. Todd Young's office drafted a bill that's ready to be introduced. Backers have been working to familiarize the congressional delegations in Indiana and Illinois with the initiatives.
"Indiana accounts for about 80% of the land area and about half the population," Johnson said. "It's bistate, bipartisan and bicameral. The goal is to have all members sign off. All the senators have been very supportive. Any degree of reluctance or reticence has been from unfamiliarity with the federal program, what it would mean, how much money it would cost, and typical questions that are fair to ask. We're getting everybody comfortable and coalesced for when it's introduced."
The Calumet Heritage Partnership also is working on a branding process based on stakeholder interviews.
"The story of the Calumet Region is a compelling story," Johnson said. "It's an unexpected juxtaposition of nature and industry. There's sensitive natural areas with wetlands and woods co-existing with heavy industry. It's gritty and resilient. It's creative and innovative. It's a cultural hub where people can discover the unexpected. It's an area of national significance."
Photos: Calumet Heritage Area push gaining momentum
Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago'
EAST CHICAGO — A major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital is being hailed as a victory for East Chicago.
The long-standing hospital in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood landed a $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to improve health care access for people who are medically vulnerable or underinsured.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan helped line up the money and helped announce the investment.
"Today is a victory for the residents of East Chicago because it's access to health care," he said. "I was born at St. Catherine Hospital. My grandparents were taken here. My mom and dad were cared for here. My sister was a candy striper here and went on to become a nurse practitioner for Northwestern. This was and still is an anchor for the community."
East Chicago leaders were concerned about the hospital's future after Franciscan Health decided to close the similarly aged former St. Margaret Hospital in neighboring Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"They wanted to make sure the safety-net hospital continued," he said. "What today is about is assuring the city of East Chicago and every resident that St. Catherine is thriving and investing in new technology that gives them access to care equal to anywhere around the world. This is an investment in East Chicago itself, and it allows the residents to understand they have access to quality care here in the city."
When Mrvan was North Township trustee, he often heard complaints from residents that they didn't have access to care.
"This is a safety-net hospital. That means it takes care of the most vulnerable populations," he said. "This technology is the gold standard for Northwest Indiana. It's the same technology you would have in the city of Chicago, but it's right here in East Chicago. The hospital is working to provide world-class health care. As a congressman, I will listen to your concerns and try to provide access to health care, the best technology and the best for East Chicago."
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said the hospital continues to provide advanced technology to East Chicago and surrounding communities.
"St. Catherine Hospital is committed to ensuring that our community has state-of-the-art cardiac care close to home," Correa said. "It's a well-known fact that in the 1960s, St. Catherine Hospital became the choice facility in the Chicagoland area for the treatment of heart disease, performing the first open-heart surgery in Northwest Indiana. And today, we continue to invest in cardiac care and treating heart disease."
The hospital will install an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table, an image-guided therapy system that provides high-quality images with low doses of X-rays. Philips Healthcare is installing the new technology in its cath lab, which is undergoing a multiphase modernization project.
It will allow for precision diagnosis and treatment for patients. The new technology can capture uncommon angiography views, provide real-time 3-D impressions for complex vascular interventions and better visualize stent and balloon placement in coronary arteries.
"Our patients and clinicians benefit from the fast procedure times, reduced radiation exposure and superior image quality of this new technology," said Mary Miller, director of Cardiovascular Services.
St. Catherine Hospital has long placed an emphasis on cardiac care while serving the community for nearly a century, Correa said.
"During that time, we built a reputation for providing unparalleled cardiac care," he said. "That did not happen by chance. That's the result of an intentional investment in top health care providers and resources.
"We have fortified a culture of excellence in cardiac care by continuing to invest in skilled specialists and technologies to diagnose and treat heart disease. St. Catherine, along with our fellow hospitals in Community Healthcare System, Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, operates one of the largest and most advanced cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana. Our hospitals are certified chest-pain centers that are fully accredited by the Joint Commission or the American College of Cardiology.
"Every day, highly skilled cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologic and cardiac support staff walk through our doors and use their expertise to treat patients who put their trust in us."
Region native Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times of Northwest Indiana since 2013.