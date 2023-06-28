Fun and adventure await somewhere off a ribbon of interstate highway this extended Fourth of July weekend, but everyone else has the same idea.

A record amount of travelers are expected to hit the open road this Independence Day weekend.

AAA forecasts that 50.7 million Americans will travel over the holiday weekend between Friday and the Fourth of July Tuesday. That's about 2.1 million more than last year and about 1.8 million more travelers than the previous record set in 2019.

An estimated 1.2 million Hoosiers will travel more than 50 miles this Fourth of July weekend or 36,000 more than the record set last year, according to AAA. It's estimated 1.12 million Hoosiers will drive and another 49,282 will fly.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels and long lines at airports and attractions.”

AAA projects about 43.2 million Americans will drive more than 50 miles, up from 42.2 million as compared to last year. While many Region residents will head out of town, often to recreational getaways in Wisconsin, Michigan and other Midwestern states, travelers also will flock to Northwest Indiana to visit the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Indiana Dunes State Park and other Lake Michigan beaches.

About 4.17 million people will fly, up by 419,000 the previous year and above the previous Fourth of July air travel record of 3.91 million travelers in 2019. The share of air travelers is reaching a 20-year high of 8.2%, according to AAA.

Airline prices have risen by 40% to 50% as a result of the spike in demand, according to AAA. Hotels also will be slightly more costly than last year.

About 3.36 million people will take a bus, train or cruise during the long holiday weekend. That's up 24% compared to last year but not above 2019 levels.

But the road still rules as nearly 85% of travelers will take a road trip to their destination. Filling up the tank will be substantially cheaper than last year. As of Tuesday, gas prices cost an average of $3.43 a gallon in Indiana, down from $5.01 a gallon last year, and $3.96 a gallon in Illinois, down from $5.43 a gallon last year.

Gas prices are substantially higher in the Region than the rest of the state, costing an average of $3.85 in Lake County and $3.86 in Porter County, according to AAA. Despite being in the backyard of the largest refinery in the Midwest, Northwest Indiana motorists normally pay more for gas than the rest of the Hoosier State because the Calumet Region has poor air quality, so the federal government mandates a summer blend that produces less smog and toxic pollutants but costs more to process.

Friday will be the busiest day on the road during the Fourth of July weekend, particularly in the afternoon and early evening, according to INRIX, a transportation data firm. Travel times will be 30% longer in metros and near beaches and other attractions.

Congestion on Interstate 65 between Chicago and Indianapolis for instance will be up 33%, according to AAA. People can avoid the worst congestion by driving outside of peak hours.