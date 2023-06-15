Sales are falling in Northwest Indiana after years of red-hot growth but home prices continue to climb.
A total of 740 existing homes were sold in April, the most recent month for which data is available in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties, according to the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association, which was previously known as the Greater Northwest Indiana Association or Realtors. That's down 20.6% as compared to 932 home sales in April 2022.
The median sale price rose to $246,500 in April, up 7.2% from $230,000 at the same time in 2022. Sellers received 95.8% of the asking price on average, down 3.7% from 99.5% at the same time in 2022.
New listings fell by 17.9% to 1,032, down from 1,257 in April of 2022, according to NIRA.
The inventory of homes for sale in April grew 31.2%, to 1,145, up from 873 the previous year but still well below historical levels. Northwest Indiana had 1.4 months' worth of inventory on the market, up 55.6% from 0.9 months during the same time the previous year.
For the year through April, sales are down 19.8% to 2,609, as compared to 3,254 through the first four months of 2022, according to the NIRA.
New listings have fallen 10.7% to 3,602 during the first two months of the year, as compared to 4,035 during the same period in 2022.
Median home prices have risen 1.8% to $229,900, up from $225,900 during the first four months of 2022. Sellers have captured 95% of the asking price so far in 2023, down 2.8% from the 97.7% they did at the same time a year earlier.
Statewide, the median sales price rose to $255,000, to the Indiana Association of Realtors.
“Homebuyers came back to the market much faster than sellers early this year,” said Lynn Wheeler, Indiana Association of Realtors president. “After a falling inventory of homes slowed the pace in April and the early part of May, real estate seems to be regrouping as we head into summer.”
Statewide, sales prices are capturing 98% of the listing price. One of three homes sold last month were under contract within three days of listing.
“We’re certainly seeing a more competitive homebuying climate,” Wheeler said. “Even with higher mortgage rates, growing numbers of buyers are ready to act now and refinance in a year or two if they find the right home in this tight market.”
Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago'
EAST CHICAGO — A major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital is being hailed as a victory for East Chicago.
The long-standing hospital in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood landed a $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to improve health care access for people who are medically vulnerable or underinsured.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan helped line up the money and helped announce the investment.
"Today is a victory for the residents of East Chicago because it's access to health care," he said. "I was born at St. Catherine Hospital. My grandparents were taken here. My mom and dad were cared for here. My sister was a candy striper here and went on to become a nurse practitioner for Northwestern. This was and still is an anchor for the community."
East Chicago leaders were concerned about the hospital's future after Franciscan Health decided to close the similarly aged former St. Margaret Hospital in neighboring Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"They wanted to make sure the safety-net hospital continued," he said. "What today is about is assuring the city of East Chicago and every resident that St. Catherine is thriving and investing in new technology that gives them access to care equal to anywhere around the world. This is an investment in East Chicago itself, and it allows the residents to understand they have access to quality care here in the city."
When Mrvan was North Township trustee, he often heard complaints from residents that they didn't have access to care.
"This is a safety-net hospital. That means it takes care of the most vulnerable populations," he said. "This technology is the gold standard for Northwest Indiana. It's the same technology you would have in the city of Chicago, but it's right here in East Chicago. The hospital is working to provide world-class health care. As a congressman, I will listen to your concerns and try to provide access to health care, the best technology and the best for East Chicago."
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said the hospital continues to provide advanced technology to East Chicago and surrounding communities.
"St. Catherine Hospital is committed to ensuring that our community has state-of-the-art cardiac care close to home," Correa said. "It's a well-known fact that in the 1960s, St. Catherine Hospital became the choice facility in the Chicagoland area for the treatment of heart disease, performing the first open-heart surgery in Northwest Indiana. And today, we continue to invest in cardiac care and treating heart disease."
The hospital will install an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table, an image-guided therapy system that provides high-quality images with low doses of X-rays. Philips Healthcare is installing the new technology in its cath lab, which is undergoing a multiphase modernization project.
It will allow for precision diagnosis and treatment for patients. The new technology can capture uncommon angiography views, provide real-time 3-D impressions for complex vascular interventions and better visualize stent and balloon placement in coronary arteries.
"Our patients and clinicians benefit from the fast procedure times, reduced radiation exposure and superior image quality of this new technology," said Mary Miller, director of Cardiovascular Services.
St. Catherine Hospital has long placed an emphasis on cardiac care while serving the community for nearly a century, Correa said.
"During that time, we built a reputation for providing unparalleled cardiac care," he said. "That did not happen by chance. That's the result of an intentional investment in top health care providers and resources.
"We have fortified a culture of excellence in cardiac care by continuing to invest in skilled specialists and technologies to diagnose and treat heart disease. St. Catherine, along with our fellow hospitals in Community Healthcare System, Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, operates one of the largest and most advanced cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana. Our hospitals are certified chest-pain centers that are fully accredited by the Joint Commission or the American College of Cardiology.
"Every day, highly skilled cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologic and cardiac support staff walk through our doors and use their expertise to treat patients who put their trust in us."
