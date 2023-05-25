Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rise'n Roll Bakery, an Indiana-based chain with three Calumet Region locations, has some of "America's Greatest Donuts," according to voters in a recent contest.

The Underground Donut Tour, which offers guided tours of donut shops around the globe, conducted a nationwide America's Donut Tour in search of the best donuts in the country. The contest is now in its second year.

More than 500 donut shops nationwide were nominated and 22,000 votes were cast over the span of two months. Rise'n Roll Bakery, which has locations in Schererville, Valparaiso and Cedar Lake, won overall fan favorite. Its cinnamon caramel donut ranked as its most popular offering.

Rise'n Roll, a Middlebury, Indiana-based chain that specializes in traditional Amish donuts, also won top honors in seven other categories: Greatest Cake Donut, Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut, Greatest Cream Filled Donut, Greatest Jelly Filled Donut, Greatest Old Fashioned Donut, Greatest Unique Flavors and Greatest Unique Toppings

"The Overall Fan Favorite with more votes than any other donut shop was again Rise­­'n Roll Bakery, based in Indiana," the Underground Donut Tour said in a news release. "Their Cinnamon Caramel Donut was voted far and away the most popular donut in America."

D&D's Donuts in Chicago also won several categories, including Greatest Chocolate Glazed Donut, Greatest Fritter and Greatest Fruit Flavored Donut.

The Underground Donut Tour began in Chicago in 2015 and has expanded to 18 cities including New York City, Boston, Miami, New Orleans, Portland, Seattle, Nashville, Santa Monica, Las Vegas, London, Dublin, Vancouver and Toronto. It leads guided tours of donut shops in those cities with unlimited donut samples.

For more information, visit www.undergrounddonuttour.com.