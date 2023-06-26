A river runs through it.

A heavily polluted river, ranked one of the most toxic in the country where signs still warn not to fish or get in the water, cuts through the Seidner Dune and Swale Nature Preserve in Hammond.

The dedicated Indiana state nature preserve just south of East Chicago is an unlikely pocket of nature tucked between the Indiana Toll Road, a refractory manufacturer and a lead and acid battery lab. It's hailed as a conservation success story that protects a globally rare dune-and-swale habitat along a restored segment of the Grand Calumet River, which was infamously once so polluted by the discharges of steel mills, refineries and other heavy industry that even sludge worms that feed on toxins couldn't survive there.

Today, herons, egrets, cormorants, hawks, peregrine falcons and other wildlife have returned to the river and the surrounding marshland. The 50-acre Seidner Dune and Swale Nature Preserve is an oasis of wetlands, prairie and black oak savannah in a heavily industrialized urban area in North Lake County when semi-trailer trucks frequently rumble by.

It's about one of 20 project areas the Shirley Heinze Land Trust protects and preserves, Shirley Heinz Land Trust Executive Director Kris Krouse said. The nonprofit land trust permanently conserves about 3,000 acres of nature spread across six counties in Northern Indiana.

"This is a phenomenal example of nature being reworked," he said. "This is a pretty phenomenal story."

About 10,000 years ago, the Wisconsin glaciation forged the dunes landscape south of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana.

"Subsequently, over several thousand years, as the lake receded, it created this really kind of unique habitat and geology," he said. "At one point there were about 10,000 acres of what we refer to dune and swale. You're actually standing on remnant dune and swale habitat that was formed over thousands of years as the lake receded."

It includes linear dunes, or straight dunes with parallel wetlands.

"You get a dune, then a swale, a dune, then a swale, all the way to Lake Michigan," he said. "It's like corduroys."

The Little Calumet River preceded the Grand Calumet River. But as the Lake Michigan levels dropped, the Grand Calumet River formed. At one point about a billion gallons of water a day flowed from the Grand Calumet River to Lake Michigan.

A 13-mile stretch of the Grand Calumet River slices through the Seidner Dune and Swale Nature Preserve. It was long enjoyed and passively used by the native Potawatomi tribe until industry arrived at the turn of the 20th century. U.S. Steel, DuPont Chemical just on the other side of the river from the nature preserve and lots of other industries clustered in the area, Krouse said.

"Some of their byproducts are polychlorinated hydrocarbons and things that come off of steel, oil, gas, paints, plastics," he said. "They had to go somewhere and a lot of them ended up in this river."

The South Shore Line also originally sliced through the land that's now the nature preserve.

"They actually adjusted the river a little bit for the railroad," he said. "We would eventually get the toll road. A lot of stuff happened in the 20th century that adversely affected the natural habitat we have here and the water quality of the Grand Calumet River and even the Great Lakes."

Some of the pollution flowed out of pipes from factories directly into the river.

"Keep in mind when U.S. Steel, DuPont and Inland Steel opened their doors, there was no EPA. There were no departments of health. There were no departments of labor," said Kay Nelson, environmental affairs director for the Northwest Indiana Forum. "They weren't doing anything illegal or unethical. It was just what we did back then. We burned. We put it into the water. We put it into the ground."

Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972. Eight states and two Canadian Provinces also reached a Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement that would later evolve into the Great Lakes Compact, restricting the amount of water taken out of Lake Michigan and calling for the cleanup of waterways like the Grand Cal.

"It was one of the top ten most contaminated rivers in the United States," he said. "People got to work trying to figure out how we clean up a river that hits 13 of the 14 beneficial use impairments. Don't swim in the water. Don't touch the water. Don't eat the fish. I could go on and on but that's just a few. They got to work cleaning up and remediating the river."

About 1.1 million yards of contaminated sediment were removed in a 1.5-mile stretch of the river between Cline Avenue to Kennedy Avenue, off of which the Seidner Dune and Swale can be accessed by the public. In other places along the river, such as by the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal, there are as much as 20 feet of contaminated sediment.

"It would be physically impossible to remove all that contaminated sediment," he said. "What was done here was two to six feet of contaminated sediment was removed. It was capped with clean fill."

Surrounding wetlands were restored by removing invasive species like phragmites and purple loosestrife.

"In this area, pools were created for marsh bird habitat," he said. "So we were restoring the hydrology of the site as well. It's pretty phenomenal. This was about a $100 million project."

About 6,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment were removed from the Grand Cal in the Roxana Marsh just to the west.

"A lot of remediation has taken place in this area," he said. "It's a pretty spectacular site."

The nature preserve is open to the public and includes a 1.3-mile trail. It's home to more than 300 species of plants like wild lupine, white wild indigo, prairie lily, fringed gentian and blazing star.

"It's such an ecologically unique and sensitive habitat," he said. "There are many state-listed species of plants, amphibians, birds and reptiles that are existing here right in the midst of industry in a highly contaminated site."

Bright wildflowers like hoary puccoon and spiderwort still bloom. Yellow and purple petals explode like fireworks across the green swathe of the prairie.

"This is such a great ecologically significant area," he said. "Not only do you get the wetlands because of the river but the dune and swale create a very unique habitat. The dunes are largely covered or have some canopy with black oak trees. They're creating the savannah habitat where sunlight hits the forest floor and it just creates a habitat for a lot of unique plants."

The Shirley Heinze Nature Preserve, which acquired the property in 1997, has been working to keep invasive plants out of the wetlands so native plants can thrive. It does prescribed burns to char the landscape to keep invasive species in check.

"When we first acquired it, it was all about preservation," he said. "We're not opposed to humans being on places like this but it's so ecologically sensitive it took some time to get to the point where we had trails and signage. It's really kind of fascinating if you fast forward to where we are today."

The land trust is now working with Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission to extend the Marquette Trail from Chicago to Michigan, with one stretch cutting through the Seidner Dune and Swale Nature Preserve. The hope also is to make it more accessible for surrounding neighborhoods in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary.

"We are in a unique situation: on one side we have Hammond and on the other we have East Chicago," he said. "The ecological impact has been significant. There have been water and air quality issues over the years. It goes without saying that a river like this is in a heavily industrialized area that's been polluted and isn't accessible to people. When you start getting into aquatics and fishing and the inability to eat the fish coming out of the river, that's why it's critically important to do remediation and restoration. There are still issues. Do not eat the fish out here. We are not at that juncture. The contamination that occurred here took place over generations. It's going to be a generation or two to get it back to what it once was."