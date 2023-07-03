South suburban residents looking to pursue a career as a barber can get trained in a new program.

South Suburban College in South Holland will soon offer a 1,000-hour barbering instructor program to help address a need for more barbers in the workforce. It's open to Community College District 510 residents in Lansing, Lynwood, Calumet City, Thornton, Dolton, Blue Island, Dixmoor, Harvey, Posen, Hazel Crest, East Hazel Crest, Oak Forest and Country Club Hills

It starts on July 10 and will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

South Suburban College's Office of Continuing, Corporate and Community Education is offering the 10-month-long class at its central South Holland campus. The Workforce Equity Initiative Department will offer students funding opportunities as part of its mission to further workforce training opportunities in high-need areas.

"The barber instructor program is designed to professionally take our graduates and all local licensed barbers to the next level. This program prepares SSC students to be the future barber instructors for the region," said Matt Beasland, executive director of Extension Services & Workforce Development at South Suburban College.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 608,900 work as barbers, hairstylists and cosmetologists, earning a median income of $29,680 per year. Jobs in the sector are expected to grow by 11% or much faster than average over the next decades. The country is expected to add about 65,000 more barbers, hairstylists and cosmetologists through 2031.