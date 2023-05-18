The Congressional Steel Caucus has written a letter to the Biden administration asking for intervention in a surge of Mexican steel imports, arguing it has cost steelworker jobs and poses a threat to domestic steel production.
Congressional Steel Caucus Chairman Rick Crawford and Vice Chairman Frank J. Mrvan asked for the administration to pursue tariffs to defend U.S. steel jobs.
“I thank Chairman Crawford for his partnership in this effort to address illegal imports that harm our steelworkers and the domestic steel industry," Mrvan said. "The livelihoods of steelworkers and their families are dependent upon a thriving industry and the full and fair enforcement of U.S. trade laws. I look forward to working with all of my Steel Caucus colleagues and the Administration to promptly address this matter and defend American workers.”
It's estimated that imports from Mexico have risen 73% over the 2015-2017 baseline. Semi-finished steel and long product imports have risen by 120% while steel conduit imports are up 577%.
The letter to the Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative includes concerns that existing duties are being circumvented, stating that “significant volumes of steel which were melted and poured in countries such as Brazil, South Korea, and even Russia have entered through Mexico to the United States duty-free.” It argues that foreign-made steel jeopardizes American steelmaker jobs and is less environmentally friendly, contending that “this is occurring as the American steel industry is making significant investments in new, state-of-the-art low-emission steel facilities.”
The missive asserts the import surge has resulted in the loss of more than 200 steel jobs and the closing of a steel conduit factory so far, warning that further damage could follow.
“The steel industry has fallen victim to trade partners who fail to follow U.S. trade laws and continue to trade excessive amounts of illegally imported steel. We must defend the American steel industry from these bad actors by working to enforce these laws which ensure a level playing field. I appreciate the partnership of my colleague Rep. Mrvan in working to address these threats to the American steelworker,” Crawford said.
The Congressional Steel Caucus is a bipartisan group of more than 100 members of Congress who work to protect the American steel industry, mills and steelworkers.
Class UFC Gym in Winfield to celebrate grand opening with top contender Belal Muhammad
The Class UFC Gym in Winfield will have a grand opening Sunday with top welterweight UFC title contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad, a Chicago-based fighter with a 23-3 record in the mixed martial arts, will do a meet-and-greet and teach a class at the grand opening, which will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the gym at 10660 Randolph St. in Winfield.
The high-end gym focuses on classes, specializing in boutique boxing conditioning and HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. Manager Hannah Elliott said it's more akin to an Orange Theory than the boxing or mixed martial arts gym one might expect from the name.
"We use Myzone Fit Metrics, which track your workout and connect you to an app," she said. "It's like Orange Theory where they track you the same way and you burn the most calories and sweat the most when you're in the orange."
The owners also own the Class UFC Gym on Calumet Avenue in Munster. There also was a UFC Gym in Merrillville that closed.
"We are an affiliated class-based gym that's mostly focused on conditioning," she said. "There's also sparring. We have a boxing ring. We hold classes for boxing, kickboxing and high interval cardio and strength classes. We have circuit training and one-on-one time with coaches."
Most classes run 30 minutes or 60 minutes per session. People can get coached by retired fighters or trainers who help them reach their fitness goals, whether getting in shape, losing weight or recovering.
Class UFC Gym also has open gym times between 12 and 4 p.m. during the week. People can come in and work out outside of classes, such as by punching a heavy bag, rowing, cycling, lifting weights or practicing fundamentals. It has classes like Muay Thai, cycling and a coach's choice day on the weekend.
"You can get a day pass to come in and learn techniques and fundamentals," she said. "Our coaches will push you. There's no downtime. They push you hard and you feel accomplished. It's a good workout you feel for days. It will help you get in shape again. We focus on conditioning and fundamentals. Boxing it out isn't really a thing here."
The grand opening event will have a taco truck, an ice cream vendor, a bounce house, a bakery, an artisan jewelry makes and fitness clothing for sale. It will feature a motorcycle club, balloon animals, Jersey's Mikes and Rewew Medspa.
People will be able to buy sparring gloves and have Muhammad sign them. There will be discounted memberships and giveaways.
"It's an open house where people can come in to see how we operate," she said. "The facility itself is impressive and high-end. It will be an amazing experience."
Class UFC Gym offers monthly membership and multi-class passes. It gives discounts to teachers, first responders and veterans.
For more information, call 219-252-9812 or visit www.classufcgym.com/locations/winfield/
