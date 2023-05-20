MUNSTER — Crowds of craft-beer lovers from across the country descended on a sleepy industrial park for the special once-a-year release of one of the most acclaimed and coveted brews in the world.

They came in heavy-metal T-shirts with aggressive Gothic scripts and black and gray hoodies repping their favorite craft breweries or taprooms. They came in beards and creased ballcaps, with tote bags and soft coolers full of clanking bottles of rare beers. They bore wild-eyed youthful enthusiasm and a little salt-and-pepper in their bushy facial hair. They came from Chicago, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, even from across the globe.

More than 7,500 people came back Saturday to 3 Floyds Brewery for Dark Lord Day.

They came to swap hard-to-find craft beers. They came to hear heavy-metal bands like Cannibal Corpse and Municipal Waste shred headbanging riffs on their guitars. They came to dine at food trucks, catch up with friends and hang out with like-minded craft-beer aficionados.

They came dressed up, decked out like a postal worker complete with a satchel or sporting a Viking drinking horn tucked into a sheath on a belt. They joked about the Leroy Jenkins meme and watching "Die Hard" as a Christmas movie every holiday season.

They came for Dark Lord, the 15% ABV "demonic Russian-Style Imperial Stout brewed with coffee, Mexican vanilla and Indian sugar." It's a beer many save for a special occasion, treating it more like a rare bottle of champagne than a six-pack you'd grab at the convenience store.

They came to tailgate long before the gates opened at 9 a.m., swapping stories and far-flung craft beers you can't find at local liquor stores. Some were camped out as early as 5 a.m.

They came back for an in-person festival for the first time since 2019. 3 Floyds continued to release Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout every year but scrapped the festival in favor of having people pick up the beer at designated times in its parking lot.

David Lasser was out tailgating with about 30 people since 8 a.m.

"It's a beautiful day," he said. "People come here from all over the country."

Dark Lord is an excellent beer and the variants are all excellent, Lasser said while sipping on one of 2018 vintage in a plastic cup.

"We age them," he said. "It's of course hard to age them because they're so tempting. They're so good."

Dark Lord Day started in 2005, and Merrillville resident David Leydet has been coming here for 20 years. The first Dark Lord Day they didn't sell tickets. When the door opened, people rushed. You weren't guaranteed beer. There were only so many bottles, and there were usually more people than beer. It was a free-for-all."

It's gotten more orderly since 3 Floyds started selling tickets online, Leydet said, and Dark Lord's popularity has continued to climb over the years because of all the hype.

"I come to get my beer and then listen to the bands. It's a good event. It's a great place to meet a lot of people and share a lot of beer. A lot of this is beer sharing. People bring beer from all over the country because people come from all over the country. Everybody's casual with it and free and share everything.

"Most of the bigger breweries have events like this and have featured beers. That's what people bring. They're bringing beers from the West Coast you can't get in Munster. They're sharing the real rare beers."

Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer hosted the official pre-party Friday night.

"It was fantastic. We had people from all over the country," co-owner and Chief Barbecue Officer Brent Brashier said. "This is such a cool thing for Northwest Indiana. People all over the world are coming to Northwest Indiana, literally. We had some folks from the Netherlands at the bar.

"This is the granddaddy of craft-beer festivals. We had people in our bar coming directly from the airport, rolling their luggage in and starting to try the beers. It blows my mind. I think this is a great thing to raise the profile of the Region nationally."

Just down the street from the brewery, Doc's normally has six or seven 3 Floyds beers on tap. For the pre-party, it had 16 3 Floyd brews, including barrel-aged versions of Behemoth and Pillar of Beasts, as well as four from its WarPigs brand that started as a collaboration with Copanhagen-based Mikkeller.

Doc's had three booths at Dark Lord Day, including one serving Mexican-inspired fare like a Mojo pork quesadilla, brisket tacos and barbecue nachos.

"This is the first time we've done food here," he said. "Obviously, it's a big impact for Doc's. It's just so nice after the last few years of COVID. It feels like everything is back to normal at this point. I hope we're part of this every year. It's such a great event. There's a beer selection you probably can't get anywhere else in the world here today."

Dark Lord Day is a big boon to Northwest Indiana, including the Region breweries whose beer is on tap there, said Brashier, who's also a board member for the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

"This is an amazing event for Northwest Indiana. It's bringing people from all over the country and all over the world and showing them the best of what we have to offer," he said. "People are going to come here for the Dark Lord and try something from 18th Street or another brewery. Then when they're looking for a place to go, they're going to think about the Region. If you look at the quality of breweries we have here in Lake County, I would challenge you to find another county in the United States that has as diverse and high-quality breweries."

Local hotels were packed with visitors, Brashier said.

"Rates are high. Local hotels in the vicinity have been sold out for months. The hotels over on Kennedy Avenue in Highland also have an elevated rate for sure. It has a broad impact. It's a broader impact than just the people who are here. It's benefiting everybody.

"That's the thing about tourism. People come in and spend their money, don't use our services and then they leave. I have to guess the economic impact of this is immense. I am sure many of the breweries had an amazing night last night. Byway Brewing had a big event. There are thousands of craft-beer fans who came here to drink beer and that's what they're going to do."

Hi-Way Bakery in South Chicago Heights was a vendor for the first time this year. It served doughnuts and paczki made with 3 Floyds beer, for instance using raspberries that were used to brew the 3 Dark Lord Raspberry Diamonds variant.

"We got the raspberries from the cheesecloth out of the vat," owner John Koster said. "We made some paczkis with Dark Lord and custard and boiled off all the alcohol. This is a huge opportunity. There's nothing bigger than this unless I get a beer with my name on it and there's a Hi-Way Bakery variant."

Koster used to frequently visit the brewery and drop off doughnuts: "I've been coming here for 10 years, back when all they used to show was soccer."

Shane Guzman came all the way from Kalamazoo, Michigan, a huge craft-beer town that's home to Bell's Brewery.

"This is the greatest beer festival of all time," he said.

He's a fan of Zombie Dust who's made the pilgrimage to Dark Lord Day four times. He got to sample Dark Lord variants from 2005 to 2022 at a tent outside the gates this year.

"It's the perfect balance of sweetness and alcohol content and deliciousness," he said. "Overall, it's just good quality beer, good American beer. No special release compares to it. Not one. Literally not one."

