Despite some industry headwinds, U.S. Steel is bullish about a "pivotal year" for the company.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, just released strong second-quarter guidance projecting earnings of $1.81 to $1.86 per share. The company said it is benefiting from rebounding auto sales and near-record appliance sales.

"We're bullish for U.S. Steel's future as we look forward to an even stronger second quarter. We are pleased but not satisfied. Our main challenge – to transition to a less cost-, capital- and carbon-intensive business – remains," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a recent conference call with investors. "And we're making progress. We know what it takes to be the best steel competitor: focus, focus, focus. We're focused on creating stockholder value."

The company has been working to transform its business by diversifying beyond the vertically integrated steel mills it has long focused on, such as Gary Works on Lake Michigan. It's been investing heavily in mini-mill production in Arkansas.

"2023 is the pivotal investment year in delivering on our commitments to create value for our stockholders. With each passing quarter, we deliver on our best for all future, incremental EBITDA generation, improved free cash flow and increased earnings resilience through cycle. We are committed to getting to the future faster. That's more than just a motto for us, Burritt said. "It's the objective of every strategic decision we make as we unlock earnings and free cash flow growth and continued returns for our stockholders. That commitment is further supported by our excellent operational performance, a healthy market backdrop, strong trade enforcement, and a solid balance sheet. We are well positioned to deliver on our best-for-all goals."

U.S. Steel is starting up a non-grain-oriented or NGO electrical steel line for electric vehicles this summer. It's working to start a new dual-coding line at the Big River steel mill.

"We are excited about what's taking shape. U.S. Steel is well positioned for where the market is headed," Burritt said.

The company is investing $3 billion in Big River 2, an expansion of its state-of-the-art mini-mill in Arkansas. The Big River campus will generate $1.3 billion in EBITDA a year, including $1 billion in free cash flow by 2026. Burritt said it's an unprecedented level of cash generation for the 122-year-old company.

"What used to be a soybean field is really starting to feel like a steel mill. This is a game-changing investment that will bolster U.S. Steel's financial performance and environmental sustainability for years to come. Once complete, this cutting-edge facility, in combination with the existing Big River Steel, will form a green steel campus capable of supplying some of the most advanced and sustainable steels in North America," he said. "With the first use of endless casting and rolling technology in the United States, Big River 2 will bring significant energy and operational efficiencies and capability enhancement to our operations, a distinct competitive advantage."

Big River Steel consumed more than 25,000 tons of pig iron from the new pig iron caster at Gary Works.

"Our furnaces have seen a seamless transition, as the Gary pig is high quality and a lower cost than external pig purchases. This project is key to our metallic strategy. It's a tremendous opportunity for us to unlock significant benefits across U.S. Steel's entire footprint," he said. "Our Gary Works facility benefited from operational efficiencies and fuel rate savings in the first quarter as the project started several months ahead of schedule. It's an example of U.S. Steel's flexibility and creativity, repurposing our existing facilities to unlock tremendous value in our mini-mills. This investment also creates surety of supply in a pig iron market that we know is vulnerable to supply chain shock."

The company has been lowering its operational costs across its footprint.

"Gary Works has been operating for more than a century, and Big River 2, of course, will be a brand new mini mill. Innovation is happening at both," Burritt said. "And today, both are essential for our strategy. Our steelmaking footprint combines integrated and mini-mill steelmaking and provides diverse capabilities for our customers. And our steel is mined, melted, and made in the USA, positioning us at the heart of the domestic manufacturing resurgence. We're also one of the few steelmakers with access to our own iron ore natural resources and the only one with mini mill steel, mini mill sheet production. We believe our iron ore is lowest cost in northern Minnesota and will be increasingly in demand."

The steelmaker remains committed to its legacy assets like those in Northwest Indiana as part of its diversification strategy.

"We believe, as electric arc furnaces move up the value chain, they will need to consume more and more virgin iron units to produce the cleaner and thinner steels. Customers are demanding. Iron ore is finite, and we're one of the few steel producers that own iron ore mines," he said. "It's a competitive advantage today, and it will be an even greater advantage tomorrow. At U.S. Steel, we know that diversity is also a competitive advantage. That applies to the diversity of our workforce, the diversity of our suppliers, and the diversity of our customers. This diversity provides us a hedge against the ups and downs of various sectors in the economy. Again, our balanced order book means we serve many strategic markets. We aren't vulnerable to concentration risk. Instead, we leverage our diversity to create value for auto OEMs, appliance manufacturers, construction, and energy customers, and other important partners."