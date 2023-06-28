U.S. Steel is forecasting $775 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, in the second quarter.

“We expect to deliver another strong quarter of safety, operational and financial performance driven by our continued focus on strategic markets and building a more resilient business model. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $775 million reflects the benefits of our diverse order book, the realization of higher selling prices and management actions that continue to improve operational metrics and cost performance throughout our segments," President and CEO David Burritt said. "Our expected second quarter performance supports a forecasted quarter-ending cash position of approximately $3 billion and $75 million of share repurchases in the quarter.”

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which employs thousands at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, is predicting flat-rolled EBITDA will be higher in the second quarter than the first quarter as the result of growth in strategic markets and diverse end market use. It also predicts increased realization of high steel prices, resulting in a higher average selling price.

The mini-mill business also expects higher EBITDA in the second quarter as a result of higher average selling prices. The European segment should return to positive adjusted EBITDA as the result of lower energy costs, increased efficiency and commercial tailwinds.

U.S. Steel predicts its tubular business will remain strong but dip below the first quarter level. EBITDA has risen in the tubular segment for 10 straight quarters, but high import levels and lower spot prices have caught up with it.

“Our next critical strategic milestone is the start-up of the non-grain oriented or NGO electrical steel line at Big River Steel in the third quarter of this year," Burritt said. "Once on-line, the NGO electrical steel line is expected to strengthen domestic supply chains and bring advanced manufacturing back to our shores as we serve our automotive customers with state-of-the-art electrical steel that is sustainable and exclusive to U. S. Steel.”

U.S. Steel aims to buy back $75 million in stock in the second quarter. It's in the middle of a $500 million stock buyback and has already returned $1.1 billion to shareholders by buying back about 17% of its diluted shares.