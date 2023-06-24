U.S. Steel marked its safest year on record last year, achieving a record low number of workplace injuries at its steel mills.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, Days Away From Work rate reached a historic low of 0.05 per 100 full-time employees. It was significantly lower than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Iron and Steel benchmark rate of 0.60.

"We coined the phrase safety first in 1908," said Richard L. Fruehauf, U. S. Steel’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "115 years later, we had another record year for safety."

Steelmaking is notoriously one of the most dangerous industries to work in with many workplace risks like hot temperatures, heavy equipment, high catwalks and steel that's weight by the ton. Union walls have plaques filled with the names of workers who have been killed on the job over the years.

But U.S. Steel met or exceeded all its annual internal safety targets last year, according to its recently released Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG report.

“Our Safety Management System provides us with vital insights on how we can protect our employees against the next hazard or potential incident. The system has a proven track record of preventing injury and helped us achieve the best safety performance in company history in 2022," said Robert Rudge Jr., vice president and chief safety and security officer.

U.S. Steel, which operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, has adopted a 360° system.

“360° Safety means every employee will experience being wholly accepted and fully included at U. S. Steel," said Karl G. Kocsis, vice president and chief labor relations officer.

The system aims to keep employees physically safe and also make them feel psychologically safe, Fruehauf said.

"We make safety a focus and top of mind for everyone everywhere," he said. "It drives better performance. We want to make sure employers are in as good a condition and as good health at the end of the day as when they started."

The company is pushing preventative measures like hydration and trying to prioritize employees' mental health as well.

"We have policies prohibiting harassment and have elevated mental health at work so people are aware of it," he said. "We are concerned about employees' mental health. They need to know what resources are available. As a society, we recognize health more holistically. We try to keep employees physically and psychologically safe so they're comfortable and can achieve their best performance. We want them to come to work, feel safe, perform well and be generally healthy."