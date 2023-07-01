The next generation of urban farmers recently graduated from the Faith Farm & Orchard program in Gary.

Fifty young people completed the seven-week course on gardening techniques to promote more local food production in the Steel City. They learned how to plant, water, feed animals, harvest produce and maintain a farm.

A graduation ceremony took place this past weekend at Progressive Community Church, 656 Carolina St.

“We want to be a consistent resource that provides healthy options to residents while eliminating the need for them to travel outside of our community,” said Pastor Curtis Whittaker, Faith Farm's founder. “We love teaching about agriculture and healthy eating and are grateful we have the privilege of expanding young minds.”

Sen. Eddie Melton, Peoples Bank Vice President Community Development Officer Diane E. Dalton, Legacy Foundation President/CEO Kelly Anoe and Indiana Department of Health Director of the Office of Minority Health Antoniette M. Holt spoke at the ceremony.

Graduates got shovels and Junior Urban Master Producers (JUMP) certificates in urban agriculture. They will now craft personalized boxes that will be delivered to senior citizens homes.

“This program is an example of a foundation being laid for a generation of young leaders in our community to learn about agriculture,” Melton said. “These young people are cultivating and growing things that can help sustain lives.”

For more information, visit the Faith CDC page on Facebook.