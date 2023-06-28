Start loosening your belt now.

Whiting is gearing up for Pierogi Fest next month.

Hundreds of volunteers are organizing the Region's biggest summer festival, a nutty celebration of the pierogi and Northwest Indiana's Polish and Eastern European heritage that has never taken itself too seriously.

This year, Pierogi Fest will take place between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30th. As always, it will be along 119th Street in downtown Whiting, with the Pierogi Fest Parade proceeding down 119th Street in Hammond's neighboring Robertsdale neighborhood at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28th.

Mr. Pierogi, the Buscias, the Precision Lawnmower Drill Team and other familiar favorites will engage in wacky hijinks to entertain the throngs of carbo-loading revelers.

More than 75 food booths will serve more than 1,200 menu items, including every type of pierogi imaginable such as taco, pizza and other fusion dumplings. They also will have halupki, golabki, Polish sausage and other Eastern European cuisine.

Pierogi Fest will have two beer gardens serving domestic, craft and imported Polish beers. It will host 55 vendors selling arts, crafts and tchotchkes. Seven performance stages will host a wide array of music, including a free concert by Smash Mouth at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the Main Stage.

Hard Rock Casino will sponsor the free show by the 1990s/early 2000s band known for being on the Shrek soundtrack and hits like "All Star," "Walkin’ on the Sun," "I’m a Believer," "Why Can’t We Be Friends?," "Can’t Get Enough of You Baby," "Then the Morning Comes" and "Pacific Coast Party."

Pierogi Fest has won a number of accolades over the years and was named one of the country's best festivals by Readers Digest and MSN Eat This not That. TripAdvisor named it one of the 10 wackiest festivals on the planet.

The Times of Northwest Indiana has named it the Region's best festival for 20 straight years.

It's been recognized by Saveur Magazine, the Wall Street Journal and other publications. It's also been highlighted by Oprah Winfrey, The Food Channel, Travel Channel, Pawn Stars Chicago, Wild Chicago, Access Indiana and CNN.

It's been featured on television shows on Germany, Slovakia, Poland, China, and Australia and got a heritage award from the Polish National Congress.

For more information, visit Pierogifest.net or call (219) 659-0292.