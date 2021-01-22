Locating the box

“I know fine declarers must be able to think outside the box,” a club player said to me. “But I can’t think outside the box — or inside the box. I don’t even know where the box is.”

Today’s North-South reached the wrong contract; 6NT by North would have been cold. South must have yearned to be declarer since he bid six hearts, and East doubled to request the lead of a spade, the suit North had bid.

West duly led the deuce of spades. Do you see a way for South to succeed? (Think outside the box.)

Hurdle

South cleared the first hurdle when he took the ace of spades. He drew trumps and cashed the A-K of clubs and the A-K of diamonds. Declarer then led dummy’s jack of clubs — and pitched his queen of diamonds.

West took the queen of clubs but had only minor-suit cards left. He led a diamond, and South discarded his remaining spades on the ten of diamonds and ten of clubs. Making six.

I suppose that you do have to locate the box before you can think outside it.

Daily question