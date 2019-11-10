A prisoner is condemned and must choose to go through one of three doors. Behind one are armed assassins. Behind the second is a ticking time bomb that can't be disarmed. Behind the third are six lions that haven't eaten in a year. Which door should he choose?

Logical thinking is vital to play and defense. How would you attack today's slam when West leads a trump, East throwing a diamond?

The actual South adopted a simple line: He drew trumps and finessed with the queen of spades. West took the king and returned the jack, and South won, ruffed his last spade in dummy and tried a diamond finesse. Down one.

"I might have tried to set up the clubs," South said, "but then I couldn't draw trumps first, and that makes me nervous."

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

South could reason logically. If West had a singleton club, he might have led it. Moreover, West's trump lead suggests that he may have both missing kings. On the bidding, with North having shown a club suit and a good hand, West might have led a diamond or spade unless he was fearful of leading from a king.

After South wins the first trick in dummy, he can try a spade to his queen. If West wins and leads a second trump, declarer wins, cashes the top clubs and ruffs a club with the queen of trumps. He leads a trump to dummy, ruffs a club, takes the ace of spades, ruffs his last spade in dummy and discards the queen of diamonds on the good fifth club.

Answer to logic question: Lions that haven't eaten in a year won't pose a threat, being dead.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0