One of the most popular music festivals descends on Chicago this week.
Lollapalooza, which began in 1991 as the brainchild of Perry Farrell, of Jane's Addiction, will be presented Aug. 2 to 5 in Grant Park.
The fest is an extravaganza of music, featuring acts from various genres. Food, crafts and assorted vendor booths and other attractions are also featured at the event.
Among the big acts to perform at this year's fest are Arctic Monkeys on Aug. 2; Bruno Mars on Aug. 3; The Weeknd on Aug. 4 and Jack White on Aug. 5.
Dozens of other musicians will perform throughout the four days of the fest on different stages.
In addition to music, fans can explore culinary flavors from Chicagoland's restaurants in the fest's Chow Town. Among eateries represented will be Buona Beef, Beat Kitchen, Connie's Pizza, Sugar Bliss, Mad Social, Revival Food Hall, Harris Ice, Smoke Daddy and more. There will be plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
There also will be Pizza-to-Go from Connie's.
Attendees also can visit the Lolla Market and the Kidzapalooza areas.
Navy Pier continues summer programming
The Live on the Lake! music series is a free program and continues at the pier. On Wednesdays, guests can watch blues artists, presented by Buddy Guy's Legends while on Thursdays, Pier Dance offers a selection of styles to learn. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays there will be a mix of genres.
Aon Summer Fireworks runs through Labor Day weekend. Fireworks are presented at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 p.m. Saturdays.
Live DJ music is presented at the Wave Wall Platform on the South Dock. People can enjoy Wave Wall Wax from 2 to 4 p.m. every Saturday.
Fitness opportunities are available on the Pier as well.
For more information on Navy Pier summer programming, visit navypier.org.