MUNSTER — Lake Central is fast.
That speed was on display Thursday as the Indians ran right by Munster for a 3-0 nonconference victory.
“Typically, we see a high defensive line and we have some speedsters, as we may have shown tonight. A couple fast kids, they get in behind and really give us that opportunity,” Indians coach Shawn Thomas said. “We teach the girls, if they can pick their head up and see that high line, let’s take advantage of what we’re strong at. We have some pace up top.”
LC (2-3-1) wasted no time taking advantage.
Joanna Lomeli took a long pass and broke free behind the Mustangs defense for a goal in the third minute. It was Lake Central’s first shot of the match.
“I definitely saw it coming. I saw me using my speed up there,” Lomeli said. “You kind of get into the habit of recognizing the plays, recognizing where the ball’s going to go and if it’s going to get through to you.”
Thomas said Lomeli has a knack for seeing a play develop before it does. The sophomore added another score at 23:10.
“It definitely gives me an advantage compared to a lot of other players. I just grew knowing that I had to learn it,” Lomeli said. “I work on that a lot.”
Lake Central beat Munster twice last season, including a 1-0 win in the Class 3A Crown Point Sectional final.
“Munster comes out and they got the first (three) minutes of possession and I even said, ‘We haven’t been across our half.’ And then we break loose for one,” Thomas said. “That’s how soccer goes and that one goal sets the stage.”
Maggie Fudacz scored in the 33rd minute and Lake Central led 3-0 at the break.
The Mustangs (2-4) weren’t able to create many chances of their own. The Indians back end played well, Thomas said, and keeper Tatumn Damron came out to prevent any breakaways, in addition to cleaning up three saves.
“I told the girls at halftime and I still feel like this is the best I’ve ever seen from training to execution in a game that we’ve had,” Thomas said. “There were three big saves (by Damron) that changed this game.”