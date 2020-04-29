Lone Beloit gardener to feed community amid virus outbreak

The garden also was the beneficiary of a $5,000 grant from SSM Health to build an outdoor classroom on the site complete with benches, blackboard and table in a miniature amphitheater set up. The grant also provided resources to build a water retention system.

Other plans in the works included the restoration of part of the site to a natural prairie with native wildflowers.

However, with groups unable to gather due to social distancing requirements, the many volunteers who typically labored in the garden as well as students were unable to help.

Although the garden could have quickly fallen in disrepair, Lokrantz decided to not only keep it afloat but help it reach all of its pre-COVID-19 summer goals.

Lokrantz began spending six to seven hours a day, including weekends, at the garden in addition to his work creating online community service experiences and teaching civics lessons for his students in Beloit Fresh Start, an education and job-training program for at-risk youth.

“If I miss a couple days worth of work it will set me weeks behind. This is the most crucial time,” Lokrantz said.

On a recent Sunday Lokrantz was busy trimming back raspberry beds.