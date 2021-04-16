Loneliness is rampant. A simple call, or hug, may be a cure

Evelyn Shaw’s physician knew the widowed grandmother had been holed up in her New York City apartment, too frightened to venture out. She hadn’t seen her close-knit family in person for months.

So the doctor wrote her patient a prescription that said simply: “You are allowed to hug your granddaughter.”

The hug “was magical. It was surreal. We just held onto each and we cried,” Shaw said. Her daughter filmed the moment in a video that was posted on Twitter last month and went viral.

“We don’t want to live lonely and alone and terrified and afraid,” said Shaw, who along with her granddaughter has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. “We all want to be able to gather with the people we love and our friends. We want to go back to normalcy.”

Stewart, of the American Academy of Family Physicians, said loneliness came up recently with a patient during a checkup at her Columbia, South Carolina office.

“While I was talking to her I saw something move in her purse,’’ Stewart said. It was a tiny dog and the patient told her ‘’this new baby has really helped me get through my loneliness right now. He has been a comfort to me.’’’