Long and winding road

One member of my club works in waste management. When he was a new employee several years ago, he drove a garbage truck.

“Did they train you for that job?” I asked him once.

“No,” he said, “I just picked it up as I went along.”

Becoming proficient at bridge is an extended process. You need technical knowledge from reading, plus a well of experience on which to base your judgment. Bridge has fewer prodigies than chess; if you’re like most players, you pick it up as you go along.

Today’s South opened 1NT even though he had no stopper in either major suit. If instead he opened one club, he would have no satisfactory second bid if North responded with one of a suit.

After a Stayman sequence got him to 3NT, South won the first diamond with the king and saw that if West had the queen of hearts, a winning finesse would bring in three heart tricks to go with two diamonds, two spades and the A-K of clubs. So at Trick Two, South let the nine of hearts ride.