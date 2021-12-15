Long-closed Lansing Kmart coming down

LANSING — For years, one of the first things drivers have seen when exiting Interstate 80-94 at Torrence Avenue was the former home of a long-gone retailer.

That view is starting to change this week.

Demolition crews are taking down the former Kmart, located at 17355 Torrence, which closed in July 2016. That will make way for the construction of an 8,500-square-foot gas station and convenience store that is expected to break ground early next year.

Village Administrator Dan Podgorski said the developer of the new QuikTrip travel center still has some permits to obtain before starting construction on the project. The QuikTrip will be located in the current parking lot north of the LA Fitness building, near 173rd Street. Parking for LA Fitness will shift to the east side of that building.

Another project along the Torrence Avenue corridor north of 80-94 is on hold, according to Podgorski. That is a Tru by Hilton hotel planned for the west side of Torrence between 170th and 172nd streets.