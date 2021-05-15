Look at us, 50 years together

Look at us,

After all these years together.

Look at us,

After all that we've been through,

Look at us,

Still leaning on each other.

If you want to see

How true love should be

Then just look at us.

Look at you,

Still pretty as a picture.

Look at me,

Still crazy over you.

Look at us,

Still believing in forever.

If they want to see

How true love should be

Then just look at us.

Chances are,

We'll go down in history.

When they want to see