When I give lectures, I focus on logical thinking — often, the logic behind resolving a two-way guess for a queen. Two-way guesses vex many players. If I ask my audience how often they guess right, someone always says "Never."

A careful declarer considers the aftermath of a misguess. At 3NT, South puts up dummy's jack on the first spade, winning. Then he can't let East get in; a spade return will be fatal.

CHANCE

So South will play East for the queen of diamonds; if West has the queen, South will still have a chance. But if a finesse loses to West, what will South do if West leads a heart?

South will have three diamonds, three clubs, a spade and a heart. He can make 3NT if the heart finesse wins or if clubs break 3-3, but he can't try both plays.

If South looks ahead, he will take his high clubs before finessing in diamonds. When the clubs break 3-3, South is safe even if the diamond finesse loses. If they broke 4-2, South would know he needed the heart finesse.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S 10 7 H K J 9 5 4 D 8 7 6 C 10 9 8. The dealer, at your left, opens one diamond. Your partner doubles, you bid one heart and he raises to three hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: Bid four hearts. Consider how much worse your hand might be! Partner has undertaken a nine-trick contract, and he doesn't know you have five good hearts. Your club spots may be helpful. If he has A K 6 5, A 8 6 2, 3, A J 6 5 (a minimum for his bidding), you may win 11 tricks.

