Losing finesses

Another letter came to my mailbox from the Society of Finessers (the “Finessomania Guild”), complaining that finesses never win in my columns.

“Sir: We again condemn your disdain for the finesse, an honorable technique that wins fully half the time, except in your deals.”

Gentlemen, here’s another deal to annoy you. Against 3NT, West leads a heart, and declarer ducks twice and wins the third heart. He leads the ten of clubs to finesse, and East takes the king and leads a spade.

Down two

South has eight tricks: three clubs, three diamonds, a heart and a spade. He can win one more if the spade finesse works or if diamonds break 3-3 but can’t easily try both chances. If he plays the queen of spades, West wins and cashes two hearts for down two, and the Society gets on my case.

After South takes the ace of hearts, he must cash the king, ace and queen of diamonds. When the suit breaks 3-3, South knows he doesn’t need to finesse in spades if the club finesse loses.

Daily question

You hold: S K 6 H Q J 8 6 2 D J 9 7 C 7 5 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart and he bids one spade. What do you say?

Answer: This situation is awkward. You can’t abandon partner at one spade (and a slim chance for game remains), but you lack a good second bid. A rebid of two hearts would promise longer or much stronger hearts. A bid of 1NT with three low clubs isn’t appealing. Bid two diamonds. Maybe partner will have five cards in diamonds.

