One of my club’s older members was complaining to me about his memory lapses and loss of focus.

“It’s so bad,” he told me, “that when Easter Sunday gets here, I’ll be able to hide my own eggs.”

My friend said he went down as declarer at today’s four hearts and was annoyed with himself.

“West led the jack of diamonds,” he told me, “and I played dummy’s queen. When East’s king covered, I took the ace and drew trumps. Next I led a club to the ace and finessed with my jack. When West took the queen, he found the winning defense: He led the deuce of diamonds. East won and led a spade, and I lost two spades.

“If I had half a brain, I would have made the contract.”

First trick

South must not let East get in for that fatal spade shift. At the first trick, South should play a low diamond from both hands.

South wins the next diamond, draws trumps and finesses in clubs as before. When West takes the queen, he can only cash his ace of spades to hold South to no overtricks.

