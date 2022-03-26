Lost Marsh provides golfers with exceptional experience

The idea for the Lost Marsh Golf Course project began in 1997, when the City of Hammond acquired a 100-acre steel mill slag dump, then known as the Barstow site. The area contained about 3.5 million cubic yards of steel mill slag and a large amount of industrial fly ash.

After an environmental survey, the city used grant money and local funding to create a “cap” over the former slag dump, using bio solids from the Hammond Sanitary District, sand from dredging the south basin of Lake George, and powdered lime to create a soil base over the entire area.

The project received the Indiana Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence and was featured at a World Environmental Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, commending their use of bio solids in the project.

The 330-acre facility began with a 9-hole course that opened in 1999, followed by the opening of the 18-hole executive course in 2003. The property also features a practice center, a golf simulator, and a 300-yard outdoor driving range.

The executive course is a challenging course that features various tee positions on every hole, providing endless attack angles and landing areas, making it ideal for both experienced and new golfers.

The property also features the beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired clubhouse, which opened in 2009. The Pro Shop is fully stocked, carrying the latest and best in golf gear. The Lost Marsh restaurant and bar is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the off season and open seven days a week during the golf season. The Clubhouse also features full service event and meeting facilities perfect for special events, weddings and corporate meetings.

There is al fresco dining in the warmer months, and with the natural beauty of George Lake and the Chicago skyline on the horizon, the view is stunning.

There are between 24,000 and 26,000 rounds of golf played annually at the public golf course, and the staff at Lost Marsh strives to create a memorable experience for the golfers.

Niko Sullivan, the golf course administrator, said the staff at the golf course prides itself on the high rate of repeat golfers. “We try to create an experience for them, and not just have them come play a round of golf,” she said. “We have a great ‘halfway house’ refreshment center at the mid-point of the course and wonderful facilities to relax after your rounds.”

“People come from all over to golf at our course, especially from Chicago, because of the quality of our course and the reasonable rates we have,” she said. “It’s a challenging, well-maintained course. The first four holes are extremely tough holes with water on every hole. Once you get past the first four holes, you can breathe again.”

