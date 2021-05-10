Louie against fate

Unlucky Louie says that when he plays in his penny game, fate deals from the bottom of the deck.

“I can’t get a break,” Louie complained to me. “My trump suits never split well, and my finesses lose — especially when I need them to win.”

Louie was declarer at today’s four spades, and West led a heart. Louie took dummy’s ace and cashed the A-K of trumps, grimacing when East showed out. Louie next took the A-K of clubs, ruffed a club in dummy, ruffed a heart, ruffed his last club and tried a diamond to his nine. He lost three diamonds and a trump.

Bad luck

“My usual bad luck,” Louie sighed.

Louie’s game was unbeatable with astute play. He can ruff a heart at Trick Two — the key play — then take the top trumps.

Louie continues with the top clubs, a club ruff, a heart ruff and a club ruff. West must keep a high heart, else dummy’s nine will be a winner. So having won the first nine tricks, Louie can ruff dummy’s last heart with his last trump to fulfill the contract.

Daily question

You hold: S 2 H K 5 4 D A 7 6 2 C Q 9 8 5 3. Your partner opens one spade, you respond 1NT and he bids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: This is a miserable situation in a natural system and is one reason why “strong club” systems are popular. Opener’s non-jump change of suit has a wide range. He may have 18 points (and you have a game), or he may have a minimum hand (and you may go minus at the two level). Pass. If the result is poor, blame the system.

