 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louie against fate

Louie against fate

Louie against fate

Unlucky Louie says that when he plays in his penny game, fate deals from the bottom of the deck.

“I can’t get a break,” Louie complained to me. “My trump suits never split well, and my finesses lose — especially when I need them to win.”

Louie was declarer at today’s four spades, and West led a heart. Louie took dummy’s ace and cashed the A-K of trumps, grimacing when East showed out. Louie next took the A-K of clubs, ruffed a club in dummy, ruffed a heart, ruffed his last club and tried a diamond to his nine. He lost three diamonds and a trump.

Bad luck

“My usual bad luck,” Louie sighed.

Louie’s game was unbeatable with astute play. He can ruff a heart at Trick Two — the key play — then take the top trumps.

Louie continues with the top clubs, a club ruff, a heart ruff and a club ruff. West must keep a high heart, else dummy’s nine will be a winner. So having won the first nine tricks, Louie can ruff dummy’s last heart with his last trump to fulfill the contract.

Daily question

You hold: S 2 H K 5 4 D A 7 6 2 C Q 9 8 5 3. Your partner opens one spade, you respond 1NT and he bids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: This is a miserable situation in a natural system and is one reason why “strong club” systems are popular. Opener’s non-jump change of suit has a wide range. He may have 18 points (and you have a game), or he may have a minimum hand (and you may go minus at the two level). Pass. If the result is poor, blame the system.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts