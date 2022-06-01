Louie and Murphy

Unlucky Louie is my club's foremost proponent of Murphy's Law. No matter what line Louie is in, another line will move faster; whatever he drops in the bathroom will fall into the toilet; and if he has a choice of end plays, he will try the wrong one.

Louie was declarer at today's five diamonds. (Six clubs would have needed only a decent trump break.) West led two high spades, and Louie ruffed and drew trumps. He next took the K-A of clubs.

Fourth club

When West discarded, Louie ruffed dummy's last spade and continued with the queen and a fourth club. He played low when East returned a heart, hoping he'd had to lead from the king. Alas, West produced the king for down one.

"Whatever can go wrong, will," Louie sighed.

Louie had a blind spot, not a Murphy moment. After he ruffs the third spade, he leads the ace and a second heart. The defender who wins is end-played: West must concede a fatal ruff-sluff; East would have to yield a ruff-sluff or lead a club from his jack.

Daily question

You hold: S Q H A 5 D A K 9 8 7 3 C K 8 7 4. You open one diamond, and your partner bids one spade. What do you say?

ANSWER: This hand is too strong to rebid two diamonds. A jump to three diamonds, showing about 16 points and a six-card suit, would be the choice of many experts. A flexible call is two clubs. If partner bids 2NT or raises to three clubs, you can describe your hand by bidding three diamonds, forcing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0