Louie floats a loan

It was the end of the month, and when Unlucky Louie approached me in the club lounge, I knew what was up.

"I need a loan," Louie said.

"Again?" I sighed. "Can't you meet expenses?"

"It's easy to meet expenses," Louie growled. "They're everywhere."

Louie could pay his bills if he cut his losses in our penny game. Against his 3NT, West led a club: six, eight, jack. Louie had eight tricks. He couldn't let East get in for a club return, so Louie led a spade to dummy and returned the ten of hearts, planning to take two finesses. Alas, East played the queen and won the next heart, and down Louie went.

Second trick

Louie should try to set up dummy's diamonds. He might lead a diamond to the ace at Trick Two and let the ten ride next. (To cash the king first wouldn't work; West could unblock his queen.) Or Louie might lead a spade to dummy and let the ten of diamonds ride.

If the play suggested that East had a sure diamond trick, Louie could try the double-finesse in hearts.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 6 2 H K Q 6 5 2 D J 4 2 C 9 8. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart and he bids one spade. The opponents pass. What do you say?

ANSWER: I wouldn't be eager to do anything more with a hand so weak. Opener's non-jump change of suit is not forcing; your partner has fewer than 19 points and may have 11 or 12. Pass. One spade may be as good a contract as any, and a further bid by you might induce him to get too high.