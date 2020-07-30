Louie loses points

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“How’d your stocks do this week?” I asked Unlucky Louie. He beats his head against Wall Street all the time.

“Not great,” Louie said. “My knife manufacturer’s stock was up sharply, but my tire company was flat.”

“What about that sports-equipment concern,” I asked, “the one that makes basketball hoops?”

“It was down two points,” Louie sighed.

Louie lost 1,530 points in today’s deal. At six hearts, he won the first spade, drew trumps, took the king of clubs and finessed with his jack. West won, and Louie couldn’t avoid another loser.

How would you play the slam?

Spade loser

After Louie draws trumps, he takes three high diamonds to pitch a spade and leads dummy’s fourth diamond. When East shows out, Louie discards his last spade. West wins and must return a club, giving Louie a free finesse and a 12th trick.

If East followed to the fourth diamond, marking him with 6-2-4-1 pattern, Louie could ruff, lead a club to the king and duck the next club to end-play West.

Daily question