Even on the rare occasion when Unlucky Louie receives a piece of good luck, he is too unlucky to take advantage. Louie brought me today's deal from a penny game — he had been South — and asked about North's raise to six hearts.

"Looks reasonable to me," I said. "You could have had more high-card strength for your jump to four. Even with your actual hand, you had a chance for 12 tricks."

"I went down," Louie said glumly. "I took the ace of diamonds and the ace of clubs, led a trump to dummy's seven and ruffed a club in case the king fell. When it didn't, I drew trumps and finessed with the queen of spades. I lost a spade and a diamond."

CLUB LEADS

Louie lost a cold slam. He didn't notice that West's J-10 (luckily) fell on the first two club leads. Then Louie could have drawn trumps with dummy's king and led the queen of clubs for a ruffing finesse.

If East didn't play the king, Louie would pitch his diamond loser. No matter how the cards lay, Louie would win 12 tricks.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S A Q 6 5 3 H K 7 D A 4 C Q 9 5 2. You open one spade, your partner responds 1NT, you bid two clubs and he raises to three clubs. The opponents pass. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner has suggested a maximum 1NT response with at least four-card club support. Though you have a bit of extra strength, game is unlikely because you lack a source of winners. Pass. If partner holds 4, A 8 5 3, 8 7 6 2, A J 7 6, you will be high enough at the three level.

