Louie undoubles

"I need a new call in the auction," Unlucky Louie told me. "If I double a contract and they redouble, I should be able to undouble."

Louie, today's West, hammered four spades with what looked like four trump tricks, and North re-hammered. Louie led the queen of clubs, won by the ace. Warned by the double, South didn't lead trumps. He took the ace of diamonds, ruffed a diamond, led a club to the king and ruffed a diamond. He took the A-Q of hearts and ruffed a diamond.

Eight of trumps

Having won eight tricks, South led the king of hearts. Louie ruffed with his nine of trumps and led the ace and ten. (No defense was better.) South took the king and led another heart, and dummy's eight of trumps had to score. North-South were plus 1,080.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

"Undouble," Louie sighed. "If I doubled a grand slam with two aces, they would redouble and make it."

The worst penalty doubles tell declarer how to play. South could always make four spades, but if undoubled, he might play differently and fail.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 4 3 H Q 2 D A 10 7 5 2 C A K 3. You open one diamond, and your partner responds one heart. The opponents pass. What do you say?

Answer: Despite the weakness in spades, you should bid 1NT. You promise minimum opening values with balanced distribution but do not promise strength in every suit. To bid notrump is unpleasant, but the only alternative is worse: A rebid of two diamonds would suggest a six-card or longer suit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0