Louie's annual gift

“So, what did Santa bring you this year?” I asked Unlucky Louie in the club lounge.

“My kids gave me the usual gift of a new wallet,” Louie sighed, “as if I have anything left to put in it. Our tree got trimmed, and so did I.”

Louie’s Christmas shopping is extensive — he has a big family — but he could pay off if he limited his losses in his penny game. As declarer at today’s four spades, Louie took dummy’s ace of hearts and led the ace and a low club. West took the king and jack and led the nine. Louie ruffed in dummy, but East overruffed, and West got a trump trick for down one.

3-3 split

“Clubs might have split 3-3,” Louie shrugged, “or a defender with two clubs might have had three trumps. Then I’m safe.”

Louie succeeds easily. He ruffs a heart at Trick Two and takes the A-K of trumps. Then he goes to dummy with high diamonds to ruff two more hearts and takes the ace of clubs. Having won nine tricks, he leads dummy’s last high diamond and is sure of one more.

Daily question

You hold: S A K 7 6 5 H 5 D 8 5 3 C 8 7 3 2. Your partner opens one heart, you bid one spade and he rebids two hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner promises six or more hearts. If he held Q 2, A K 8 6 2, K 7 6, Q 6 4, he would bid 1NT at his second turn. With Q 2, A K 8 6 2, 7 6, A J 5 4, he would bid two clubs. With Q J 2, A K 8 6 2, A 7 6, 5 4, he would raise to two spades. He also has minimum opening values, so game is impossible. Pass.

