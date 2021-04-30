Louie's brain cramp

Rose, our club member whose courtesy and kindness toward her fellow players are so admirable, had taken on Unlucky Louie as a project, insisting that he isn’t as bad as his results suggest.

“How’s it going?” I asked Rose.

“I’m discouraged,” she admitted. “If the man donated his brain to science, they would use it to prop open the door to the lab.”

Rose told me that Louie was declarer at today’s four spades. West led the nine of diamonds.

Down one

“Playing with his usual haste,” Rose sighed, “Louie won with the queen and led a trump. East won and returned a diamond, and Louie won and led a second trump. When West took the ace, he led a club to East’s ace and ruffed the diamond return. Down one.”

Louie needs to slow down and anticipate what may go wrong. He must lead a club at Trick Two. East wins and returns a diamond. Louie takes the ten and cashes the K-J of clubs to discard dummy’s A-K of diamonds. He ruffs his last diamond and leads a trump, and the defense gets only the top trumps.

