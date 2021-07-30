 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louie's rare ability

Louie's rare ability

Louie's rare ability

"Louie has that rare ability to bring out the best in a partnership," Rose told me in the club lounge. "Unfortunately, it's usually his opponents."

Rose has taken on Unlucky Louie as a project, insisting that he is better than his results show.

"Look at this deal," Rose said. "I was North. We got to four hearts after West overcalled on a four-card suit and I made a negative double. West took two spades and led a club."

Spades

"Louie was South. He won with the ace and led a trump -- and West played the queen! Louie took dummy's king but thought he couldn't draw all the trumps, leaving him with none. If he then lost a diamond finesse, the defense would cash spades. So Louie led a diamond to his queen next."

West took his king and led another club. East ruffed and led a diamond, and West ruffed. Down two.

"Remarkable defense," I said. "But it seems Louie could have afforded a second round of trumps."

Rose nodded sadly. She may be getting discouraged with Louie.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 7 H A 10 9 5 D A Q 9 8 7 C A 4. You open one diamond, and your partner responds one spade. The opponents pass. What do you say?

Answer: Your options are limited. A rebid of two diamonds would suggest a six-card suit, and a bid of two hearts would be a "reverse" that would promise at least a king more strength. Bid 1NT to show a minimum, balanced opening bid. Your pattern isn't precisely balanced, but semibalanced will have to do.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts