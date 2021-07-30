Louie's rare ability

"Louie has that rare ability to bring out the best in a partnership," Rose told me in the club lounge. "Unfortunately, it's usually his opponents."

Rose has taken on Unlucky Louie as a project, insisting that he is better than his results show.

"Look at this deal," Rose said. "I was North. We got to four hearts after West overcalled on a four-card suit and I made a negative double. West took two spades and led a club."

Spades

"Louie was South. He won with the ace and led a trump -- and West played the queen! Louie took dummy's king but thought he couldn't draw all the trumps, leaving him with none. If he then lost a diamond finesse, the defense would cash spades. So Louie led a diamond to his queen next."

West took his king and led another club. East ruffed and led a diamond, and West ruffed. Down two.

"Remarkable defense," I said. "But it seems Louie could have afforded a second round of trumps."

Rose nodded sadly. She may be getting discouraged with Louie.

Daily question