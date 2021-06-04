Louie's shocking play

It was the first of the month, and I found Unlucky Louie in the club lounge, coping with a pile of bills.

"I opened my water bill and electric bill at the same time," Louie growled, "and I got quite a shock."

Louie was declarer at six hearts in a penny game, and West led the ten of clubs. Louie won with the ace, took his ace of spades, ruffed a spade with dummy's seven of trumps ... and was shocked when East overruffed with the queen.

East then led a trump to dummy. Louie took six trumps in his hand, three clubs, the ace of spades and one spade ruff with dummy's other high trump: down one.

Discard

Louie's play was not, shall I say, well grounded. After he takes the ace of clubs, he can cash the K-Q to pitch a spade, come to the ace of spades and ruff a spade with the king of trumps. He ruffs a diamond and ruffs a spade with the ace.

Louie then ruffs a diamond and ruffs his queen of spades with the seven of trumps. The defenders get only East's queen of trumps.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 H A K 7 D Q 10 5 4 3 C K Q 7 4. You open one diamond. Your partner responds one heart. What do you say?

Answer: You have two acceptable options. One is to bid two clubs. If partner returns to two diamonds, raises to three clubs or bids 2NT, show your heart support. Since that three-bid sequence would, in my opinion, show a slightly better hand, I would choose the second option: a direct raise to two hearts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0