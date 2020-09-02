Louie's stock purchase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I made another speculative investment,” Unlucky Louie told me in the club lounge. He has beaten his head against Wall Street for years. “I bought into a company that makes glass caskets.”

“What sort of business model is that?” I asked doubtfully.

“Remains to be seen,” Louie shrugged.

Louie was declarer at today’s slam, and West led the queen of hearts. For once, Louie considered carefully — and then played low from dummy and ruffed in his hand. What he would discard on the ace ... remained to be seen.

Discard

Louie next led a low spade. West had to play low. If he rose with the ace, Louie would get a diamond discard from dummy on the king later. When dummy’s queen won, Louie ruffed a heart, took the A-Q of trumps, discarded a spade on the ace of hearts and ruffed the last heart.

Louie then led the king of spades, and when West won, he was end-played. He had to lead a diamond from his king or concede a fatal ruff-sluff, and the slam was home.

Well timed, Louie.

Daily question